* Option barrier at $1.60 holds for now
* Resistance at 200-week moving average at $1.6014
* Euro/sterling steady, resistance around 84.24 pence
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 27Sterling briefly touched its
highest in more than four months against the dollar on Tuesday
as the U.S. currency fell for a second straight day, although
some investors were awaiting more signs of improvement in the UK
before pushing the pound higher.
A survey by the Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday
showed that while UK retail sales unexpectedly steadied in
March, the outlook was poor amid high fuel prices and slow wage
growth.
The dollar was weaker near a four-week low against a basket
of currencies, having been hit hard by dovish comment
from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke who left the door ajar
for more monetary stimulus in coming months.
Sterling briefly hit $1.5999, its highest since
Nov. 14, on steady purchases by Asian sovereign investors. It
was later trading flat at $1.5970. Traders cited option barriers
at $1.60 with tough resistance at its 200-week moving average of
$1.6014.
The last time it broke past that technical level in the past
decade, it went on to log impressive gains in the following
months, CitiFX Wire said in a note.
The British pound posted its biggest daily gain in over a
week on Monday, and having broken past resistance at its March
21 high of $1.5924 traders did not rule out a test of the
psychologically significant $1.60 mark in the near term.
"Testing that level is very much on the cards, but having
said that, front-end sterling rates are pushing lower this
morning and this could be having a bearing on the currency,"
said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.
June short sterling prices were steady having edged
higher in price terms and driving yields lower earlier in the
session. Falling yields narrow the spread over U.S. bonds,
diminishing sterling's allure.
Government bond prices across major markets rose early on
Tuesday, underpinned by Bernanke's comments.
DOLLAR MOVE
Bernanke said on Monday further improvements in the U.S.
labour market would require faster economic growth, prompting
dollar bulls to cut long positions in the greenback. More QE
from the Fed would usually lead to more selling in the dollar.
"The $1.60 level is a key psychological level and we think
sterling will outperform the euro as long as risk appetite holds
and the U.S. economy shows momentum and Bernanke keeps the door
open for more easing," said Ned Rumpletin, head of G-10 FX
strategy at Standard Chartered.
"UK data has been pretty mixed, at best, including today's
CBI retail sales numbers, so there isn't much that cable can
derive from that."
Against the euro, sterling was flat. The euro
was steady at 83.60 pence, with offers cited around 83.70. It
has stayed below its March peak of 84.24 pence which is seen as
strong resistance by many.
Schmidt at Lloyds said there would have to be a marked
improvement in the euro zone debt situation for the common
currency to pick up steam.
In the UK, meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker David
Miles said on Monday Britain's economy had effectively stalled,
with growth rates near zero over the last six months, keeping
alive slim chances of another round of quantitative easing.
While another easing is unlikely given some pick-up in
economic activity, the quarterly Bank of England bulletin
released on Tuesday suggested that asset purchases by central
banks have economies weather their crises..
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)