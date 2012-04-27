* Sterling hits 22-month high vs euro, near 8-mth high vs
dlr
* Spain ratings downgrade, weak data knock euro
* Investors buy pound as an alternative to the euro
* Trade-weighted sterling at highest since August 2009
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 27 Sterling hit its highest in
more than two and a half years against a basket of currencies on
Friday, driven by gains versus the euro and the dollar as it
remained a popular alternative to the troubled common currency.
A Spanish ratings downgrade and weak jobs data encouraged
investors to seek the relative safety of the pound, pushing it
to its strongest in 22 months against the euro and its highest
in nearly 8 months against the dollar.
Many analysts expect euro zone debt problems and political
uncertainty to boost the UK currency further towards the 80
pence per euro mark though worries lingered about the UK economy
after data showed it entered recession in the first quarter.
The euro fell to 81.345 pence, its lowest level
since June 2010. It recovered slightly to 81.53 pence after
Italy successfully sold debt, albeit at a high cost, though this
still left it down 0.15 percent on the day.
"There is an element of safe haven status for sterling now.
If investors want to invest in Europe but don't want to risk
Spanish or Italian bonds then the UK is a good proxy," said Alex
Lawson, senior broker at Moneycorp.
Sterling's broad gains lifted its trade-weighted index
to 83.4, its highest since August 2009, Bank of England
data showed.
Lawson said the pound could rise to 80 pence per euro in the
medium term but said much beyond that it "may struggle".
"The UK is still an awful long way from tighter monetary
policy and the tentative signs of recovery could easily be
extinguished".
Sterling's next target against the euro is the June 2010
high of 80.67 pence. Beyond there would take it to levels not
seen since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers' collapse in
autumn 2008.
But traders said its gains may be limited for now due to
reported demand to buy euros around 81.30 pence and an options
barrier reported at 81.25 pence.
GAINS VS DOLLAR
Sterling's gains were broad-based, lifting it to $1.6236
against the dollar, its strongest since September last
year.
A survey overnight by GfK showed UK consumer morale weakened
in April, but data recently has been mixed, with lender
Nationwide on Thursday reporting consumer confidence hit a
nine-month high last month.
"Technically the UK is in recession but the pound has not
sold off massively, which suggests maybe it has found a new
range," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and
institutional treasury at Investec.
"Sterling is benefiting from people diversifying out of
euros and there aren't many choices out there."
The pound has performed well since Bank of England minutes
last week suggested policymakers were unlikely to opt for more
quantitative easing due to worries that inflation may not be
falling as they expected.
Some analysts also believe the UK economy is on the road to
recovery and that first quarter gross domestic product figures -
which earlier this week showed a 0.2 percent contraction - may
be revised up.
Others, however, warn it remains vulnerable due to its
strong trading links to the euro zone, and BoE Monetary Policy
Committee member Martin Weale said on Friday the bank's growth
forecasts may have been too optimistic.
On Thursday, Weale said GDP figures were a disappointment
and strengthened the case for more quantitative easing.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)