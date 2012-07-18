* Sterling stays near 3-1/2 year high vs weak euro

* BoE minutes show BoE debated possible rate cut, extra QE

* Pound falls vs dollar

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, July 18 Sterling rose against the euro on Wednesday, erasing earlier falls to edge close to a 3-1/2 year high after investors were unnerved by some reporting of comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the euro project.

The pound had fallen earlier in the day after Bank of England minutes showed policymakers discussed a possible interest rate cut and additional asset buying at their meeting earlier this month. It remained lower against the dollar.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 78.38 pence, just above a low of 78.315 pence hit on Tuesday, its weakest level since late 2008.

In the wake of the BoE minutes, the euro had risen as high as 78.69 pence before pulling back after initial reports on a Merkel interview in which she hammered home her commitment to Europe but added that the European project was "not yet shaped so that we can be sure that everything will turn out well".

"The market doesn't need a strong reason to sell the euro and this is just a reminder of the euro's fragility," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

More losses could see the euro drop towards a reported options barrier at 78.25 pence, traders said.

The BoE minutes said although policymakers rejected cutting interest rates from the current record low 0.5 percent, new credit measures might alter their assessment in the coming months.

ING's Turner said a BoE rate cut would come as a surprise to the market and could help stem the euro's falls against the UK currency, probably pushing it back above 80 pence.

But for now, most expect sterling will continue to rise against the euro over the coming weeks as the euro zone's deepening debt problems encourage investors to search for perceived safer alternatives.

"Any time there is any strength in euro/sterling it is immediately sold into," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro, adding that the euro could fall to 75 pence within three months.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favour of increasing asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme by 50 billion pounds, with two members opposing the rise, although they also debated a bigger 75 billion pound rise.

Sterling remained lower against the dollar, trading down 0.3 percent at $1.5600. Traders reported central bank demand for the pound which helped keep it above chart support around $1.5680-85.

Data on Wednesday showed the total number of Britons without a job dropped in the March to May period as the Olympics in London created extra work, though the number of people claiming unemployment benefits rose more than forecast in June.

"Despite the fact that the growth dynamics in the UK look pretty awful it is not weighing on the currency," FXPro's Derks said.