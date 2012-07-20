* Sterling hits highest vs euro since Oct 2008

* More gains expected as Spain worries dent the euro

* Pound seen shrugging off weak UK data

* Sterling hits near 3-year trade-weighted high

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, July 20 Sterling struck its highest level in more than 3-1/2 years on Friday due to growing worries about Spain, which encouraged investors to seek alternatives to the euro and ignore further evidence of a weak UK economy.

The currency shrugged off a bigger-than-expected deterioration in Britain's public finances, with its gains against the euro helping push it to a near three-year high on a trade-weighted basis.

The euro extended falls after news that Spain's Valencia region will seek central government help to repay its debt. This intensified concerns about Spain, with the country's bond yields remaining elevated and investors worried about whether it can avoid asking for a comprehensive bailout.

The euro fell to 77.73 pence, marking its lowest since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers' collapse in October 2008, while sterling's trade-weighted index rose to 84.7, matching a high hit in August 2009, Bank of England data showed.

"This is a euro weakness story ... The euro is trading lower across the board and it's not surprising that euro/sterling is falling," said Jennifer Hau, currency strategist at Lloyds.

Earlier, traders said a media report quoting a member of a German governing coalition party as saying that euro zone countries who cannot comply with agreed reforms should leave the bloc, also weighed on the euro.

The pound has benefited from investors looking to cut exposure to peripheral euro zone assets by buying UK government bonds, considered a relative safe haven from the euro zone debt crisis, and more gains against the euro were expected.

WEAK ECONOMY

Figures on Friday showed the UK government borrowed more than expected in June as economic recession weighed on public finances and raised doubts about whether the government will meet its deficit-reduction targets.

"The pound can seemingly weather any weak data that is thrown at it ... The only time we get any movement is when data overshoots expectations," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at CaxtonFX.

"The market is more focused on the euro zone than it ever has been and that benefits sterling."

He said he expected the euro would now fall towards 77.45 pence after breaking below 78 pence.

Earlier this week, the pound shrugged off weak UK retail sales figures, which gave further evidence the economy is struggling to emerge from recession, as well as Bank of England minutes which raised the prospect of further monetary stimulus.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Britain should rein in its austerity programme and cut taxes or increase infrastructure spending if the economy has not regained momentum by early next year.

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.3 percent at $1.5665, tracking falls in the euro against the dollar. Some investors took profit on the pound's recent gains which had taken sterling to a one-month high of $1.5738 on Thursday.