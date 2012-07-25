* UK economy contracts 0.7 pct during Q2
* Data well below forecasts for 0.2 pct fall
* Pound slips, seen vulnerable to more losses
* Euro crisis means falls vs euro may be limited
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 25 Sterling fell on Wednesday after
data showed the UK economy contracted by 0.7 percent during the
second quarter, its sharpest decline since early 2009 and more
than three times the fall economists had expected.
Analysts said the pound could be vulnerable to more falls as
the market starts to price in the prospect of further monetary
easing by the Bank of England, either via more quantitative
easing or a cut in interest rates.
The fall in gross domestic product was far steeper than the
0.2 percent drop expected and marked the third consecutive
quarterly contraction in output.
"Going forward there is a risk that the situation in Europe
continues to deteriorate, which will have a negative impact on
the UK ... We could see the pound trading more negatively," said
Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
"The risks (for the data) were to the downside but the
extent of the weakness was somewhat shocking," he said, adding
that he expected the pound to fall below $1.50 in the next 3-6
months.
However, sterling stayed close to a 3 1/2-year high against
the euro hit on Monday. As fears grow about whether Spain will
need a full bailout and whether Greece will leave the euro, many
analysts expect sterling will still be scooped up by investors
seeking alternatives to euro zone assets.
The euro was up 0.7 percent at 78.30 pence,
having hit a 6-day high of 78.40 pence. This pulled it away from
Monday's trough of 77.56 pence, its weakest since late 2008.
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS, said the euro could
squeeze higher against the pound if the market starts to price
in an increasing probability of a cut in interest rates from
their current record low 0.5 percent in the coming months.
"Valuations start to look a bit stretched this far below 80
pence."
The pound fell to a 12-day low of $1.5469 before
rebounding to $1.5505, helped by gains in the euro against the
dollar.
More losses could see it target the July 12 trough of
$1.5393.
The figures will intensify concerns the UK could struggle to
meet its targets for cutting the deficit and prompted UK finance
minister George Osborne to say the economy had "deep-rooted"
problems.
The government's determination to cut Britain's debt through
a programme of harsh austerity measures has broadly lifted the
pound. However, economic weakness could put a dent in these
plans as it offsets the benefits of spending cuts.
Offering a glimmer of hope after the weak GDP data, a survey
pointed to resilience in the UK manufacturing sector, with
factory orders stronger than expected in July, though sterling
showed little reaction.