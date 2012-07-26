* Pound jumps after ECB Draghi's pledge
* UK's AAA rating at risk, could weigh on safe-haven flows
* Euro crisis means sterling falls vs euro may be limited
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 26 The pound jumped against the
dollar on Thursday but lagged the euro, pegged back by
expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of England
and risks that UK could lose its top-notch credit rating amid a
rapidly deteriorating economic outlook.
The euro and most risk-related currencies like the
British pound rose sharply against the safe-haven dollar after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi sent a strong
signal that policymakers were ready to act to save the common
currency.
Traders said his comments could be a precursor of more
support measures from the ECB, driving investors to unwind large
bearish bets both in the euro and the British pound. Investors
have been preferring the safe-haven dollar and the yen in recent
months on growing signs of a global slowdown and as the euro
zone debt problems intensified.
"Draghi's comments have moved markets but I think both the
euro/dollar as well as sterling/dollar at these levels offer a
good opportunity to sell," said Richard Driver, currency
strategist at Caxton FX.
"We are still looking for cable to drop towards $1.54 in the
coming week. Markets are looking at excuses to buy into
risk-related currencies but economic fundamentals and the flows
suggest that the dollar will be supported."
Against the dollar, the pound jumped to its highest in
nearly a week, rising 1 percent on the day to $1.5650,
and well above a two-week low of $1.5458 struck earlier in the
day. Traders cited near-term support at $1.5393 - the low struck
on July 12.
The euro held on to the previous day's gains
against sterling, trading near a one-week high and well above
Monday's trough of 77.56 pence, its weakest since late 2008. It
was last flat on the day at 78.45 pence, having advanced to as
high as 78.60 pence during the session.
The pound had ceded ground after data released on Wednesday
showed the UK economy contracting sharply in the second quarter.
That served a grim reminder to investors about the problems the
country faced and sparked concerns over a rating that is already
on negative watch.
Given the deeper-than-expected recession, pressure on the
government to ease its tight fiscal policy and deficit-cutting
measures will build and could threaten safe-haven flows into UK
gilts. That in turn would hurt the pound, traders said.
VULNERABLE
Despite the latest gains against the dollar, analysts said
sterling would be vulnerable to more weakness as investors start
to price in the prospect of further quantitative easing by the
BoE or even a cut in the bank rate by 25 basis points.
"We could see sterling drop to $1.5300 in the near term as
investors price in chances of a rate cut and further easing by
the BoE," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at RWC Partners, a fund management house.
"At lower levels, though, we could see some support from
central bank diversification flows."
Many analysts do not expect sterling to stray too far from
its recent high against the euro, given fears about whether
Spain will need a full bailout or Greece leave the euro zone.
Also offering a glimmer of hope to the UK is recent data
which is showing some signs of a modest expansion. Nevertheless,
most investors are likely to sell into a rally in the pound
unless data shows a sustained pick-up in economic activity.
"The rapidly deteriorating economic outlook for the UK and
the subsequent softening of the official fiscal austerity
targets increases the risk of sovereign rating downgrade in
coming months," Valentin Marinov, a currency strategist at Citi
wrote in a note.
"Needless to say, this could make it difficult for sterling
to decouple from the beleaguered euro."