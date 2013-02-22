* Sterling pulls away from 2-1/2 year low versus dollar
* Analysts say sterling still vulnerable to easing prospects
* Weak UK economy, risk of ratings downgrade also weigh
* Could consolidate in very short term
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 22 Sterling pulled away from a
two-and-a-half year low against the dollar and rose against the
euro on Friday as investors bought it back after sharp falls,
though it remained vulnerable to renewed selling.
Analysts and traders said the pound had scope for a slight
recovery as investors who had previously sold the currency
picked it up at lower levels. So far this year sterling has lost
as much as 8 percent against the euro and almost 7 percent
against the dollar.
But they expected market players would soon resume selling
since Bank of England minutes on Wednesday showed policymakers
edging closer towards more monetary easing. This came after the
BoE's quarterly report last week said policymakers were prepared
to tolerate higher inflation as growth remains weak.
The pound was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.5298, recovering after falling to as low as $1.5130 on
Thursday, its weakest since mid-July 2010. But traders reported
offers from $1.5320-50 that may cap any rise.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at 86.10 pence,
well below a near 16-month high of 87.645 pence on Wednesday.
"The correction in euro/sterling could get down towards 85
pence, but I see this as a short-term respite and we could see a
resumption of euro gains up towards 90 pence by the end of next
month," said Chris Redfern, senior trader at Moneycorp.
"The central bank's focus seems to be all about wanting to
devalue the pound."
BoE policymaker David Miles, who has recently voted to
extend quantitative easing, said on Thursday there was a good
case for restarting monetary stimulus. He said the central bank
may need to buy up to 175 billion pounds more of government
bonds if growth is far below potential.
The pound was helped by broad falls in the euro after the
European Central Bank said banks would pay back 61.1 billion
euros of the second of two crisis loans, less than half the
amount expected by the market.
A report from the European Commission that forecast the euro
zone economy would contract again in 2013 and caution ahead of
an Italian election this weekend also weighed on the euro.
RISKS TO STERLING
Data on Thursday showing Britain's public finances posted a
large surplus in January helped sterling to rebound, although
concerns remained about whether the government can meet its
targets for reducing the deficit.
But analysts and traders said Bank of England policy and the
risk of a downgrade to the UK's triple-A sovereign rating left
longer-term investors increasingly inclined to sell the pound.
Traders said investors were likely to take advantage of
higher levels to resume selling, with many expecting the pound
will soon drop to $1.50.
"When the UK has a central bank that has turned its back on
an inflation target and at the same time there is the potential
for it to do more quantitative easing, long-term investors are
questioning whether this is a good place to hold their money,"
said Simon Smith, economist at FXPro.
"In the very short term, sterling could see a bit of a
correction but thereafter it will push towards $1.50 and could
be around the $1.45 area by mid-year."
Morgan Stanley told clients they retain a "fundamental
bearish view" on sterling but see the possibility of a
retracement that could push it as high as $1.55. They will
therefore wait before they resume selling the currency.