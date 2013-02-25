* Sterling takes further hammering after Moody's rating cut
* Hurt by weak UK economy, risk of more monetary easing
* Down 7 percent vs both euro and dollar in 2013
* Sterling at 2-1/2 yr low vs dollar, 16-month trough vs
euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 25 Sterling fell to its weakest
since July 2011 against a basket of major currencies on Monday,
the first trading day after Moody's stripped the UK of its
triple-A credit rating.
Further falls in the pound were expected in the coming weeks
given the grim outlook for the British economy, the prospect of
more monetary easing and growing evidence that the Bank of
England is comfortable with a falling currency as it seeks to
rebalance the economy and encourage exports.
"Investors will remain nervous about the pound," said Ian
Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund.
"Monetary policy will now be more significant and the minutes
last week showed more easing could be on the way."
Financial markets had been braced for a rating cut for some
time because UK growth was sluggish and finance minister George
Osborne missed a series of debt-reduction targets. It had,
however, been expected to come after the budget, on March 20.
Political pressure was building on Osborne to change course
and do more to foster growth. While analysts expect his budget
to stick to deficit-busting measures, tension within the ruling
coalition could undermine the pound in coming weeks.
Sterling fell as low as $1.5073, its weakest since
mid-July 2010. Traders said sellers would re-emerge if sterling
showed any signs of rebounding towards $1.53. Its trade-weighted
index hit a 19-month low of 78.10. The euro
rose 1.6 percent to a 16-month high of 87.98 pence.
The pound has lost nearly 7 percent against the dollar and
7.3 percent against the euro this year.
GRIM PROSPECTS
The options market showed investors were expecting sharper
moves in the pound. One-month euro/sterling implied volatility
-- a measure of future price swings -- hit a
14-month high of 10.1 percent while one-month sterling/dollar
volatility was at its highest since June.
Investors were increasingly buying options betting on
longer-term weakness in the pound, traders said.
The credit downgrade compounds pressure on the pound that
emerged last week after minutes of a BoE policy meeting showed
officials, including Governor Mervyn King, edged closer to
another round of the bond-buying programme that pumps more money
into the economy -- a policy known as quantitative easing (QE).
The bank's quarterly report earlier this month also said
policymakers were prepared to tolerate higher inflation to
support growth.
"(The rating cut) reinforces the perilous economic position
the UK is in," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
Forex.com. "This downgrade may fuel more speculation that QE
will be re-started later this year. This is pound-negative for
the medium term and we could see sub-$1.50 in the near term."
Such monetary easing is seen as hurting a currency as it
involves the central bank printing more money to buy bonds. That
increases the supply of the currency and erodes its value.
Analysts said that by tolerating higher inflation in the
coming years, real or inflation-adjusted returns for investors
would diminish, making the pound and UK assets less attractive.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
more speculators building bets against the pound in the week
ended Feb. 19, after they flipped from bets in favour of the
currency a week earlier.
Bets against the pound may have some way to go, with net
short positions just a fraction of the nearly 80,000 contracts
in place when sterling fell to below $1.45 in May 2010.