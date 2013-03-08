* Sterling could fall versus dollar on good US jobs data
* U.S. non-farm payrolls due 1330 GMT
* Sterling stays weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets
* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 8 Sterling inched up as some
speculators sought to buy at lower levels, although strategists
said it could fall against the dollar if U.S. data showed the
labour market there was recovering.
The February non-farm payrolls report for the U.S., due at
1330 GMT, is forecast to show that 160,000 jobs have been added,
slightly higher than January's 157,000.
Improvement in the U.S. jobs market are seen by some as a
sign the Federal Reserve could slow its asset purchase programme
later in the year and this could boost the dollar.
"The main focus is on the non-farm payrolls ... it is
interesting that dollar has had this positive correlation to
U.S. data recently, so with a reasonable number expected
investors are positioned long dollars," said Michael Sneyd, FX
strategist at BNP Paribas.
Strategists said any gains in sterling would also prove
short-lived as Bank of England's decision to hold fire on
Thursday merely meant it would inject more money into the ailing
economy next month and any rallies will continue to be sold
into.
Asset purchasing involves printing money to buy bonds and
tends to weigh on a currency by increasing its supply.
"The rise in sterling could start to lose momentum as the
bias is still for more weakness, given the BoE plan (for more
stimulus)... so we see some range trading with buying down just
below $1.50 and selling up towards $1.51," Sneyd said.
Sterling was up 0.2 percent on the day against the
dollar at $1.5040 but remained susceptible to losses and could
re-test Thursday's more than 2-1/2 year low of $1.4965.
Traders cited Middle eastern accounts as main buyers of the
currency and said buyers would likely take profit at $1.5060-80
levels and this could cap further gains. Option expiries around
$1.5100 are also expected to keep the currency pinned to these
levels.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against sterling
at 87.10 pence, on track for its first weekly loss against
sterling in four weeks.
Spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds
over their British counterparts have also moved in
favour of the U.S., helping the dollar.
"We have a big contrast in the direction in which monetary
policy is heading. If we get a good number in the NFP report
that supports the view the Fed will begin winding down its
stimulus project towards the end on the year," said Nawaz Ali,
UK market analyst at Western Union.
"But for the UK it seems to be headed in one direction only
and that is for an expansion in its asset purchase programme."
NO RESPITE
Sterling has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling around 7.5 percent against the
dollar. Strategists said investors had little reason to
aggressively buy the pound with the British economy threatening
to tip into recession.
The loss of Britain's prized triple-A credit rating after a
Moody's downgrade also unnerved investors and called into
question the government's strict austerity measures and kept
markets wary of the pound ahead of the March 20 budget.
British Prime Minister David Cameron vowed to stick to his
deficit reduction plan on Thursday despite a lack of economic
growth and loss of his country's top-notch credit rating, saying
Britain would plunge "into the abyss" if he changed course.
"We continue to look for sterling/dollar selling
opportunities," said analysts at Morgan Stanley, adding sterling
could fall towards $1.4660, and even further to $1.4300.