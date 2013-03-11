* Sterling to stay weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets
* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20
* Dollar buoyed by robust U.S. jobs data
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, March 11 Sterling hit a 2-1/2 year low
against the dollar on Monday as hedge funds and long-term
investors sold, seeing the pound as susceptible to more weakness
given contrasting outlooks for the British and U.S. economies.
While strong U.S. jobs numbers late last week bolstered
speculation that the Federal Reserve may curtail its asset
purchase programme later this year, Britain may be set to enter
its third recession in four years. That is likely to drive the
Bank of England to print more money to support the economy.
As a result, investors are likely to sell sterling on
upticks and the pound is likely to suffer in coming days,
traders said.
The pound has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling 8.5 percent against the dollar and 7
percent against the euro.
"Sterling is going to continue to be the underperformer
within the G10 alongside the yen. We are looking for cable
(sterling/dollar) to move lower to the $1.47 level in the next
week," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
"We have industrial production data coming up ... given the
weakness we have seen in the manufacturing PMIs, if that comes
in weak as well that could put sterling under further pressure."
UK industrial and manufacturing data for January due on
Tuesday is expected to show little or no monthly growth and
could compound concerns Britain is lurching towards a recession.
Sterling shed 0.3 percent to $1.4868 - its lowest
since mid-2010 - with some bids from Asian central banks cited
at $1.4860/70 that could check losses for now. The pound fell
below $1.49 for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years on
Friday on news that U.S. non-farm payrolls surged by 236,000
last month, pushing the jobless rate down to 7.7 percent - the
lowest since December 2008.
The spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds yields
and their British counterparts are moving
in favour of U.S. debt, underpinning dollar demand.
The pound also lost ground against the euro. The euro was up
0.3 percent against sterling at 87.34 pence, though
some said the euro's gains are likely to be curtailed by
lingering concerns about Italy.
Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to
BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, due to political uncertainty
after inconclusive elections.
BUDGET IN FOCUS
Analysts said investors will be more comfortable in
expressing a bearish view on the British economy by selling the
pound against the dollar rather than the euro.
Speculation is mounting that Chancellor George Osborne may
announce a review of the Bank of England's remit when he
presents his budget on March 20 and give it more leeway on
inflation targeting.
The Chancellor could also consider adding an employment
target to the BoE's objectives as the government tries to put in
place aggressive measures to kickstart the economy.
"If Osborne announces such a review in his annual Budget
speech, sterling will stay under pressure as investors will
anticipate further easing in future," said Mansoor Mohiuddin,
chief currency strategist at UBS.
The loss of one of Britain's prized triple-A credit ratings
after a Moody's downgrade has also unnerved investors and stoked
criticism of the government's austerity measures which some say
are counterproductive.
Speculators increased their bets against the pound, with net
short positions rising in the latest week to March 5, data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.