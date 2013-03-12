(Corrects in para 2 to say UK manufacturing (not industrial)
output fell in Jan)
* Sterling slips to lowest since June 2010 vs dollar
* Manufacturing output falls sharply in Jan
* Sterling trade-weighted index falls to 20-month low
* Data reignites UK recession fears, increases QE bets
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 12 Sterling slipped to a fresh
2-1/2 year low against the dollar on Tuesday after dismal
British manufacturing data revived fears of another recession
and increased bets of more easing by the Bank of England.
UK manufacturing output unexpectedly fell in January, and at
its fastest pace since June last year, signalling a poor start
to the year for the British economy.
Sterling fell to $1.4832, its lowest since June
2010 after the data. It was last trading at $1.4855, down 0.4
percent against the dollar on the day. Options expiries at
$1.4900 could keep sterling pinned around those levels.
Traders said buyers would emerge on such dips, which could
slow the pound's decline a bit but not stop it. Some traders
cited $1.47 as the next target.
The euro rose to a more than two-week high against
the pound at 87.77 pence, not far from the more than 16-month
high of 88.15 pence hit on Feb. 25. The euro was last up 0.1
percent on the day at 87.55 pence.
Losses against the euro and the dollar pushed the sterling's
trade-weighted index to a 20-month low of 77.9, Bank of
England (BoE) data showed.
"If economic data continues to remain weak, like we saw
today ... it could make it easier for the BoE to loosen policy,"
said Raghav Subbarao, chief FX options strategist at Barclays
Capital.
"Although our base case is for no more quantitative easing
from the BoE just yet, it is a very finely balanced call."
Rising speculation the BoE would be compelled to print more
money to support the faltering economy stood in contrast to the
United States, where a string of better data has supported the
view the Federal Reserve may scale back its asset purchase
programme later this year.
The spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds yields
and their British counterparts are moving
in favour of U.S. debt, underpinning dollar demand.
Analysts also said investors would prefer expressing a
bearish view on the British economy by selling sterling against
the dollar rather than the euro given that the U.S. economic
outlook has been more upbeat than that of the euro zone.
UK DOWNGRADE RISK
The pound has been one of the worst-performing major
currencies in 2013, falling 8.3 percent against the dollar and
around 7 percent against the euro.
Strategists also said minutes from the central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee on the likelihood of further asset
purchases, the UK budget on March 20 and data releases were
likely to see sterling suffer further losses.
Markets will remain wary of sterling ahead of the UK budget
next week. Speculation is mounting that Chancellor George
Osborne may announce a review of the Bank of England's remit and
give it more leeway on inflation targeting.
Barclay's Subbarao said the budget and a likely change in
the BoE's remit, perhaps a fixing of a time frame by which the
central bank needs to bring inflation back to its target, would
be the next focus for sterling.
Strategists saw a risk that ratings agency Fitch could
follow Moody's and downgrade the UK's credit rating after the
budget, which would also weigh on sterling.
"There are concerns on just about every front for the UK,
political concerns, whether there will be another downgrade, the
budget and whether or not we will see more monetary stimulus,
everywhere you look there is a negative for sterling," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
