* Sterling steadies against the euro, firm vs dollar
* EU leaders kick off a two-day meeting
* UK revised GDP data unlikely to move GBP
By Michelle Chen
LONDON, June 28 Sterling was steady against the
euro on Thursday, as caution prevailed ahead of a two-day
European Union summit which begins later in the day while the
pound edged higher against the U.S. dollar along with other
perceived riskier currencies.
German leaders have deflated expectations of any
breakthrough from the two-day summit, but investors are
reluctant to take a very bearish view on the euro in case any
progress in tackling the debt crisis is made.
Some traders said a roadmap towards a common banking union
or a decision at the summit to activate the euro zone's rescue
fund to start buying Italian and Spanish government debt and
lower their borrowing costs could provide relief to the euro.
As such, many are choosing to square up their bearish
positions against the euro heading into the summit.
Traders are also waiting for the revised data for the first
quarter gross domestic products in the UK and analysts expect no
change to the figures. It was surprisingly revised down
to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent in May.
The euro was flat against the pound to 80.00
pence, off a four-week low of 79.85 pence with offers at
80.30/40 pence.
Against the dollar, the pound was up 0.25 percent
at $1.5605 with sell side stop loss orders cited at $1.5530. The
dollar was broadly lower taking a pause from the gains made in
the past two weeks as safe-haven inflows took a breather.
"What you see is generally dollar weakness. It's not
specifically cable, but dollar is weaker against all the majors
this morning," Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC
Capital Markets said.
"I think it's probably a combination of positions being
squared up ahead of the euro zone summit, and possibly some
month-end related flows as well... So it's more like to be those
two technical flows."
With no nasty surprises expected from the GDP data,
investors focus will be on the outcome from the EU summit.
Nevertheless, the data will confirm that the UK is in the midst
of a recession and will cement expectations that the Bank of
England will resort to more quantitative easing next month.
That is likely to see investors chase UK gilts and will
provide sterling solid support in the near term.
"With gilt yields near historic lows, the fact that the UK
has control of its own central bank and monetary policy makes it
a relative safe haven from events in Europe, on a fiscal level,
if not an economic one," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at
CMC wrote in a note.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)