* Sterling slips after hitting one-month high vs dollar
* Euro, U.S. fiscal issue to dictate moves in sterling
* BoE's King flags "challenging environment"
* Events next week could help sterling break recent range
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Nov 30 Sterling hit a one-month high
against the dollar on Friday on demand from sovereign investors
but gains could be limited by worries about the U.S. budget and
risks of more monetary easing in the UK.
Market players said buying by an Asian central bank boosted
the pound, but month-end demand for euro/sterling by corporates
and some European central banks was likely to limit gains.
The pound rose to $1.6062, its highest level since
Nov. 2, but retreated to trade at $1.6028 against the dollar.
Near-term resistance was at $1.6056, its 55-day moving average.
Sterling will be swayed by the euro's movements and more
broadly by whether lawmakers can strike a deal in the United
States to address the fiscal problems facing the world's largest
economy.
"The focus is really going to be on euro/dollar as it really
drives sterling moves and I will be looking for more comments on
the U.S. fiscal cliff," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions.
The so-called "fiscal cliff", a raft of spending cuts and
tax rises due to kick in early next year, threatens to derail
U.S. and global growth and is keeping currencies like the euro
and sterling under pressure.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on
Thursday that talks on the fiscal problem had made no
substantial progress and criticized the President and Democrats
for failing to get serious about a final deal.
Along with the euro, the pound typically falls during times
of heightened concerns about the global economy. If the United
States falls into a recession it could drive investors to more
liquid currencies like the dollar and the yen.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against sterling at
81.13 pence, not far from a one-month high of 81.165 hit on
Friday.
"We expect euro/sterling to remain within the recent range,
the 81.15 pence area should provide decent resistance on the
upside, and the recent low of 80.60 pence should provide some
support on the downside," analysts at Lloyds said in a note.
Back in the UK, bleak economic data has kept the chances of
monetary easing by the Bank of England, or quantitative easing
(QE), alive and this is likely to cap any rallies in sterling
against the dollar. QE is seen as negative for the pound as it
increases its supply.
BoE Governor Mervyn King on Thursday flagged an
"exceptionally challenging" environment in the UK economy, a
factor likely to boost the case for a weaker pound to stimulate
growth.
Strategists said there were a slew of events next week which
would provide direction to the pound. Apart from the BoE and
European Central Bank meetings on interest rates, the mid-year
UK budget update would provide some clarity on the economic
outlook.
Traders said these events had the potential to help sterling
break the $1.5880-$1.6050 range seen in recent weeks.