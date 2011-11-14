* Sterling slips vs dollar, euro, investors take profits on gains vs euro

* Market sees risk of dovish BoE inflation report this week

* Euro/sterling hovers hear 8 1/2-mth high, risks more losses on EZ debt issue

LONDON, Nov 14 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Monday, tracking losses in the euro against the safe-haven U.S. currency as investors reined in initial optimism over moves to appoint a new Italian government.

Traders said the dip, which also saw the pound fall against the euro, looked to be backed by investors booking profits on its broad gains so far this month.

Many in the market have sold the euro in favour of the pound, pushing it to an 8 1/2-month high last week, on the view that UK assets are safer than some euro zone ones in light of the deepening debt crisis in the region

Market participants also saw some downside risks to sterling from a Bank of England inflation report this week that is widely expected to revise down its forecasts for growth.

"The inflation report in isolation should be negative for sterling, but the overall picture is that the focus will remain on the euro zone, and that should be positive (for the pound)," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.

On Sunday, Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government charged with implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered the whole euro zone.

But most traders remain unconvinced whether technocratic administrations in Italy and Greece can win back investors' confidence in their deteriorating debt situations.

The euro traded 0.2 percent higher on the day at 85.70 pence, but it hovered in range of 84.86 hit last week, its lowest since early March.

Hydeskov at Danske said he expected the euro to edge down towards 83 pence in the near term.

Against the dollar, the pound slipped 0.4 percent to $1.5990. Traders said they saw some selling by Eastern European names, while adding that early trading in London was generally subdued.

In addition to the inflation report, figures this week on UK employment and retail sales may put the pound under some selling pressure if they show the economic recovery is continuing to struggle.

Such weakness prompted the Bank of England to add to its asset-buying programme last month. Such a move is often considered to be currency negative as it involves flooding the market with currency.

But sterling has held up despite more quantitative easing, and some market participants believe a lack of real progress in Italy and Greece would keep sterling supported against the euro. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Patrick Graham)