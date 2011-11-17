* Sterling steadies after hitting four-week low
* UK data points to slowing growth, retail sales due 0930
GMT
* Pound likely to be supported vs euro, EZ debt concerns
dominate
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 17 Sterling steadied after
hitting a four-week low against the dollar early on Thursday,
but still looked vulnerable to further weakness if retail sales
data confirms a picture of anaemic UK economic growth.
The pound will benefit against the euro from any further
growth of concern over the sovereign debt crisis, but that would
also pressure it against the dollar by pushing investors towards
the safety of the world's most liquid currency.
Sterling slipped on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut
UK growth forecasts in its quarterly inflation report, leaving
the door open for quantitative easing -- which involves flooding
the market with pounds to stimulate growth.
The UK currency was last trading almost flat versus
the dollar at $1.5724. It rose from a session trough of $1.5692,
its lowest level since Oct. 20, with some traders saying cable
below $1.57 was considered good value.
Overnight data showed UK consumer confidence fell to a
record low in October, and retail sales data due at 0930 GMT is
expected to reinforce the gloomy economic
outlook.
Analysts forecast retail sales to decline by 0.2 percent in
October, compared to a 0.6 percent rise the previous month.
"I expect sterling to be weak today. It's all about the BoE
comments yesterday on the risks to growth, the bad confidence
numbers we got very early this morning and retail sales coming
up," said Adam Myers, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole.
"All three events point towards the fact that UK growth is
slowing and we are slipping back into recession."
Despite lacklustre UK economic data, market players said the
pound was likely to hold firm against the euro, given concerns
of increasing contagion among euro zone sovereigns.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields remain above the
critical 7 percent level, while Spanish and French 10-year
yields hit euro-era highs ahead of debt auctions on Thursday.
The euro was last flat on the day versus
sterling at 85.57 pence, within sight of an 8-1/2 month low of
84.86 pence hit last week.
"The (retail sales) data are not likely to be market moving
with the ongoing concerns in the euro zone being the primary
driver of EURGBP at the moment," Commerzbank strategists said in
a note.
"The key level to watch on the cross remains the 200-week
moving average at 85.52 and we continue to recommend selling any
significant rallies."
(Editing by Patrick Graham)