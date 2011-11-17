* Sterling steadies after hitting four-week low

* UK data points to slowing growth, retail sales due 0930 GMT

* Pound likely to be supported vs euro, EZ debt concerns dominate

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 17 Sterling steadied after hitting a four-week low against the dollar early on Thursday, but still looked vulnerable to further weakness if retail sales data confirms a picture of anaemic UK economic growth.

The pound will benefit against the euro from any further growth of concern over the sovereign debt crisis, but that would also pressure it against the dollar by pushing investors towards the safety of the world's most liquid currency.

Sterling slipped on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut UK growth forecasts in its quarterly inflation report, leaving the door open for quantitative easing -- which involves flooding the market with pounds to stimulate growth.

The UK currency was last trading almost flat versus the dollar at $1.5724. It rose from a session trough of $1.5692, its lowest level since Oct. 20, with some traders saying cable below $1.57 was considered good value.

Overnight data showed UK consumer confidence fell to a record low in October, and retail sales data due at 0930 GMT is expected to reinforce the gloomy economic outlook.

Analysts forecast retail sales to decline by 0.2 percent in October, compared to a 0.6 percent rise the previous month.

"I expect sterling to be weak today. It's all about the BoE comments yesterday on the risks to growth, the bad confidence numbers we got very early this morning and retail sales coming up," said Adam Myers, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole.

"All three events point towards the fact that UK growth is slowing and we are slipping back into recession."

Despite lacklustre UK economic data, market players said the pound was likely to hold firm against the euro, given concerns of increasing contagion among euro zone sovereigns.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields remain above the critical 7 percent level, while Spanish and French 10-year yields hit euro-era highs ahead of debt auctions on Thursday.

The euro was last flat on the day versus sterling at 85.57 pence, within sight of an 8-1/2 month low of 84.86 pence hit last week.

"The (retail sales) data are not likely to be market moving with the ongoing concerns in the euro zone being the primary driver of EURGBP at the moment," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

"The key level to watch on the cross remains the 200-week moving average at 85.52 and we continue to recommend selling any significant rallies." (Editing by Patrick Graham)