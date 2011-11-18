* Sterling rises vs dollar but UK economy concerns remain

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 18 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday, helped by gains in the euro, but was susceptible to renewed selling due to concerns about the outlook for the economy and the prospects of more quantitative easing in the UK.

Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said on Friday there was a "very strong case" for extending the central bank's asset purchase programme next year. He also told the Financial Times it was "perfectly possible" that the economy was already contracting.

Sterling was up 0.35 percent against the dollar at $1.5805, but traders said it was vulnerable to investors looking to sell the currency on rallies, leaving it open to a test of this week's one-month low of $1.5692.

The pound was supported by a short-covering rally in the euro against the dollar, while analysts and traders said it was also gaining as investors sought perceived safer alternatives to euro zone assets due to the debt crisis engulfing the region.

"Sterling is clearly walking a fine line and at the moment investors are giving it the benefit of the doubt," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS, adding that UK economic fundamentals were "very weak".

The euro edged up 0.1 percent to 85.50 pence, with traders citing some talk of corporate demand to buy euros at weaker levels though they also said a reported options expiry at 85.00 pence could exert influence later in the day.

Market participants expect sterling will struggle after the BoE on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts in its quarterly inflation report, leaving the door open for more quantitative easing.

A survey on Thursday also showed UK consumer confidence fell to a record low in October, while strong retail sales data also released on Thursday was shrugged off.

Technically, sterling traded near to its 55-day moving average against the dollar at $1.5796 and a weekly close below this level could be seen as a signal for further weakness.

"Sterling/dollar should break below the $1.5615/30 support area, which is in sight, and dip back to the early October low of $1.5270 and to the tentative rising support line, which comes at $1.5045 this week," technical analysts at Societe Generale said in a note. (Editing by Toby Chopra)