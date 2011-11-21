* Speculators add to bearish bets against cable
* Eur/GBP marginally higher, expiries at 85.50 to sway trade
LONDON Nov 21 Sterling fell to a 1-month
low against the dollar on Monday on waning risk appetite, but
trimmed losses against the euro as investors sold the common
currency with the threat of a euro zone debt contagion driving
some to seek safety in UK assets.
Sterling was down 0.5 percent on the day at
$1.5703, having fallen to $1.5688--its lowest since Oct. 20 with
stops cited below $1.5680. Decent offers from funds, East
European and Russian investors are said to be placed at
$1.5780-1.5800 and which would cap sterling's upside.
Against the euro, sterling erased some of its earlier losses
to trade marginally lower on the day at 85.675 pence
. The common currency has risen to a session high of
85.945 earlier in the day. Option expiries at 85.50 pence for
the 1500 GMT cut is likely to sway trade, traders said.
The euro was under broad pressure on Monday with 10-year
Spanish bond yield spreads widening over their German Bunds with
a change in the government in Spain doing little to calm
investors.
In fact, investors are more anxious about the debt contagion
now engulfing the region's bigger economies like France.
Those concerns are likely to keep the pound supported
against the euro as investors seek to exit the euro zone for the
relative safety of countries like the UK and the United States.
Still, sterling was vulnerable against the dollar with
investors looking to sell on rallies given a fragile UK economy
and the likelihood of further BoE asset purchases. Latest data
showed speculators had added to their bearish positions on
sterling in the latest week to Nov. 15
"The euro is under pressure, but sterling isn't everyone's
darling exactly," said a spot trader in London. "We think more
quantitative easing is back on the radar and recent data out of
the UK has been pretty grim of late."
On Wednesday, minutes from the BOE's latest monetary policy
committee (MPC) meeting will be released. At the meeting the MPC
left rate unchanged at 0.5 percent and the target for asset
steady at 275 billion pounds.
Analysts said the minutes will reflect policymakers
readiness to extend quatitative easing further. Last week, BoE
policymaker Martin Weale said there was a "very strong case" for
extending the central bank's QE programme next year.
Another BOE policymaker, Adam Posen--a perennial dove--also
argued that high inflation is not a threat and economic outlook
has turned out to be grim, as forecast..
"We expect sterling to remain an underperformer and
anticipate any near term rebound in GBP/USD to remain limited,"
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. The firm has a near term
target of $1.5630.
Still, analysts said sterling's rather robust performance,
where it has held above the $1.55 mark despite QE from the BOE,
indicated that it is becoming a safe haven currency of sorts,
benefiting from the UK's own independent central bank, which has
embarked on a campaign to support flagging growth.
Data on Monday showed UK shopper numbers between August and
October fell at the fastest rate since last December's heavy
snow, as cash-strapped Britons tightened their purse strings, a
survey said on Monday.
Industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC),
said footfall was down 2.3 percent over the three months
compared with the same period last year.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)