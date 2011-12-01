* Sterling dips, some profit taking after rally

* Euro zone, risk sentiment likely to continue driving sterling

* UK manufacturing PMI due 0928 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 1 - Sterling dipped versus the dollar on Thursday, with some market players taking profit on sharp gains made the previous day, ahead of manufacturing data that is expected to add to the gloomy outlook on the UK economy.

The pound was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5658, falling from a high of $1.5780 hit on Wednesday when joint central bank action to inject liquidity into the global financial system encouraged investors to sell the safe haven dollar.

Technical analysts said a break below $1.56 would open the door to a test of the Nov. 25 low of $1.5423.

Sterling could come under further pressure if PMI data at 0928 GMT shows the UK manufacturing sector contracted last month, adding to signs the country is teetering on the brink of recession.

A consensus forecast from economists polled by Reuters was for a reading of 47.0, down from 47.4 last month.

"It could be the second consecutive month below 50. If we do get some weak numbers it will look like the economy is not strong enough and people will speculate about more QE coming next year," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.

Any further expansion of the Bank of England's quantitative easing programme would involve pumping more pounds into the economy to stimulate growth, weighing on demand for the UK currency.

Dudani said as sterling had already rallied this week there was likely to be a more pronounced reaction to the data undershooting forecasts, with limited scope for the pound to climb on a better-than-expected reading.

Market players will also focus on the publication of the Bank of England Financial Stability report at 1030 GMT, expected to paint a fairly bleak picture of the financial sector.

Analysts said sterling would continue to track moves in euro/dollar that were driven by risk appetite as investors looked for signs policymakers were making progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro's performance versus the pound was also likely to be dominated by euro zone developments, with many strategists saying they expected the pair to fade lower over coming weeks.

"Euro/sterling is driven by events in the euro zone which is the UK's largest trading partner. There's a risk premium attached to those countries with dangerous debt dynamics," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"Euro/sterling can break lower even though it has held up very well so far. We would look for it to fall to 84 pence, and then 82 in the next couple of months."

The euro was last up 0.15 percent versus the pound at 85.77 pence with strong support around the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence. (Editing by Toby Chopra)