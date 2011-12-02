* Pound steady versus dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
* BoE's King warns of threat to UK banks from debt crisis
* UK construction PMI due 0930 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 2 Sterling was steady versus
the dollar on Friday but looked vulnerable to the downside given
concerns the UK economic outlook is worsening as a result of the
euro zone debt crisis.
Strategists said warnings by Bank of England governor Mervyn
King on Thursday that UK banks should build up capital to insure
against the "exceptionally threatening" situation developing in
the euro zone added to worries that UK growth could grind to a
halt.
Sterling was last flat on the day at $1.5692, with
support seen at the previous day's low of $1.5637.
It remained within sight of the high of $1.5780 hit on
Wednesday, when joint central bank action to inject liquidity
into the global financial system encouraged investors to sell
the safe-haven dollar.
Some market players were reluctant to initiate new positions
ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1330 GMT. The data is
expected to show an increase of 122,000 jobs and a positive
surprise could bolster risk sentiment, lifting the pound.
But analysts said developments in the euro zone debt crisis
would continue to be the main driver of sterling trade. Any
gains made on U.S. jobs data were likely to be short-lived if
investors lost faith in European policymakers' ability to solve
the crisis.
"Any move we see (on payrolls) is going to be limited. Going
into next week the risks are still going to be running very
high. There is plenty of disappointment to come from the EU
summit which will take the steam out of these moves," said Ian
Stannard, European head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
French and German leaders are meeting on Monday to outline
joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen
as yet another make-or-break meeting for the currency bloc.
Stannard said the UK banks were likely to engage in a huge
amount of deleveraging in coming months, which meant any fresh
liquidity measures would probably be absorbed by the
deleveraging process rather than driving asset prices higher and
supporting the wider economy. The Bank of England restarted its
quantitative easing programme in October.
"Sterling is likely to underperform other higher beta
currencies and we expect the entire group to underperform the
dollar in the medium term," said Stannard.
On the domestic front, UK construction PMI data for November
is set to be released at 0930 GMT and will be scrutinised as a
further gauge of the country's economic health.
Although construction makes up a relatively small part of UK
GDP, it could confirm a picture of lacklustre growth. Data on
Thursday showed the UK manufacturing sector shrank at its
fastest pace since June 2009.
"Sterling looks a little vulnerable in the short run, as the
economic negatives from Europe continue to weigh on sentiment
about UK growth," Lloyds strategists said in a note.
"Today's PMI construction data will be of minor interest,
but won't dispel the underlying pessimism about growth."
The euro edged up 0.1 percent against the pound
to 85.84, with downside support seen coming from the 21-day
moving average around 85.74.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)