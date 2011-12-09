* Sterling rises vs euro, near 1-mth high; dips vs dollar
* Investors disappointed at lack of progress at EU summit
* Euro may target a nine-month low of 84.86 penc
* UK producer prices, trade data due at 0930
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 9 Sterling stayed close to a
one-month high versus the euro on Friday, with a choppy morning
session reflecting uncertainty over the outcome of a European
summit that did little to impress markets overnight.
The pound looked on track to test its strongest level
against the euro since March as it benefitted from investors
seeking alternatives to the euro.
However, it remained weak versus the dollar as concerns
about the lack of a euro crisis solution weighed broadly on
riskier currencies and supported safe haven flows into the U.S.
dollar.
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone
but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all 27
member states. Countries also failed to reach an agreement on
giving a banking license to the euro zone's permanent bailout
fund, limiting its firepower.
The euro was steady at 85.34 pence, near a
one-month low of 84.96 pence hit on Thursday. This left it in
sight of the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence, below which would be
the euro's weakest since March.
Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5634,
well below a high of $1.5770 hit on Thursday, its strongest in
more than a week, and holding below its 21-day moving average at
$1.5672.
"The talks last night did not go as far as markets were
hoping. They agreed some elements of fiscal union but were short
on treaty change," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB
Group Treasury in Dublin.
"Versus the dollar, sterling's moves will be driven by
market sentiment, but there may have been a shift in sterling
against the euro and the break below 85.00 (in euro/sterling)
could be significant," she said.
She added sterling may be gaining momentum as a safer
alternative to the euro, although it could also be driven by
year-end flows.
Britain said it could not accept proposed amendments to the
EU treaty after failing to secure concessions for itself.
Analysts said while it may be positive for sterling if a
proposal from the EU for a tax on financial transactions did not
impact the UK, there were also concerns the UK would be left
isolated, with much less influence in Europe.
Renewed falls versus the dollar would see the pound target
the Dec. 6 low of $1.5562 and the late November low of $1.5423.
UK producer prices and trade data at 0930 GMT were not
expected to have any impact on sterling, although analysts said
the trade figures may give an indication of the extent to which
the euro zone crisis was harming UK exports.
Investors remained concerned about the risks facing the UK
economy and its vulnerability in the event of a severe downturn
in the euro zone.
On Thursday, the Bank of England kept interest rates at a
record low 0.5 percent and announced no change to its 275
billion pound asset purchase programme. However, many in the
market expect the central bank to announce additional
quantitative easing next year to prop up a flailing economy.