LONDON, Jan 23 Sterling hovered near a
two-week high against the dollar on Monday, although many
investors were cautious about pushing the pound up further on
growing concerns the central bank will have to inject further
cash into the fragile UK economy.
The UK currency lost some ground against the euro, with the
cross likely to take direction from talks between Greece and
private creditors. Private creditors said on Sunday they had
come to the limits of what losses they could concede in a Greek
debt swap, putting the ball in the court of the European Union
and the IMF.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5540, just
below its two-week high of $1.5577 struck on Friday. Traders
cited offers at $1.5560/70 with near-term resistance at $1.5596,
the 55-day moving average.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 83.24 pence. The
euro was lifted by Middle-East buying against the dollar
with broad short covering pushing the common currency away from
a 16-month low of 82.22 pence struck earlier this month.
"Euro/sterling is very sensitive to developments on the
Greek PSI talks," said Elsa Lignos, currency analyst at RBC
Capital Markets. "The talks are still very much up in the air
and negative headlines would see the cross come under pressure
even though technically it is seeing a positive retracement."
Closer to home, fourth-quarter UK GDP data is expected to
show the economy contracted. Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King is also due to speak this week while the minutes from the
most recent BoE monetary policy committee meeting are all likely
to reinforce expectations for further asset purchases.
Worries about the UK's outlook persist as austerity measures
and spillover effects from the euro zone debt crisis hang over
the economy, prompting speculation the Bank of England will
announce it will buy billions of pounds more gilts, or
quantitative easing (QE), as early as next month.
"This keep us cautious on cable even though the exchange
rate has rallied from $1.53 to almost $1.56 this month," said
Mansoor Mohiuddin, head of fx strategy at UBS.
As such, some strategists recommend selling sterling into
the latest rally.
"We used the current rebound to re-initiate sterling/dollar
shorts at $1.5570," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.
"The UK remains heavily levered to a slowing eurozone, and
economic data remain mixed."
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators had extended their bearish positions against
sterling. Their net short positions rose to 41,634 contracts in
the week to Jan 17, up from 35,853 contracts a week earlier.
