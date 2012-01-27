* Sterling near 5-week high of $1.5735 versus dollar
* Dollar weakness may be temporary but good demand for pound
on dips
* Sterling holds ground versus euro but UK economy a drag
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 27 Sterling edged back
towards a five-week high versus the dollar on Friday as the
Federal Reserve's pledge to keep U.S. rates low left the dollar
struggling, while the pound also inched higher versus a fragile
euro.
Traders said an absence of UK data meant sterling direction
would be dominated by the euro and the dollar, but concerns over
the health of the UK economy kept investors wary of buying the
pound.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent on the day to $1.5700,
moving back towards a five-week high of $1.5735 hit on Thursday.
The dollar remained close to a six-week low versus a currency
basket, but market participants said its losses could be
temporary in nature.
"Our view is still that this period of dollar weakness we've
seen this year will prove temporary so we're not looking for
cable to break above back into the $1.60s," said Lee Hardman,
currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.
"Maybe the market is getting ahead of itself in terms of
anticipating QE3, that does create some scope for disappointment
which could help the dollar regain some lost ground in the
coming month," he added.
The Fed's pledge this week to keep U.S. rates on hold
through the end of 2014 sparked some speculation a third round
of quantitative easing may be required to stimulate the U.S.
economy, which would weigh on the dollar.
For sterling, traders said a break of $1.5735 would expose
the December 21 high of $1.5775. They also said there was good
demand to pick up the pound on dips.
"We feel there is some value in long GBP but not at these
levels," said a London-based sales trader.
"Our traders note small stops through to $1.5610 and feel
this affords better levels to buy."
Sterling held its ground against the euro, trading close to
flat for the day at 83.41 pence after slipping to four-week lows
of 83.99 on Thursday. Resistance was at 84.22 pence, the late
December high.
The euro was broadly steady, supported on hopes for a Greek
debt swap deal which is needed to avert a messy default, but
hampered by increasing concerns that Portugal may be heading
towards a second bailout and possible debt writedowns.
Sterling has been unable to take full advantage of euro zone
troubles due to expectations the Bank of England will need to
increase its asset purchase programme as early as next month to
support Britain's flagging economy.
Those concerns were heightened after data on Wednesday
showed the UK economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2011, putting it on the brink of recession.
A Confederation of British Industry survey on Thursday
showed British retail sales suffered their biggest annual fall
in January since March 2009, when Britain was last in recession.
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Chris Pizzey)