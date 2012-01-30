* Sterling up vs euro before EU summit
By Clare Kane
LONDON, Jan 30 Sterling strengthened
against a broadly weaker euro on Monday, ahead of a testing day
for the euro zone with a summit in Brussels as talks continue
between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal.
European Union leaders are expected to sign a deal
introducing a permanent bailout fund for the euro zone and a
balanced budget rule in national legislation.
The talks may be overshadowed by negotiations on a debt swap
deal in Greece, which are expected to draw to a conclusion this
week. Greece must reach a deal with its creditors to receive its
next bailout tranche.
The euro was down 0.2 percent on the day at
83.88 pence, off a four-week high hit on Friday of 84.09 pence.
Resistance was at 84.22 pence, the late December high.
"When you've got the leaders' meeting today where Greece is
going to potentially still overarch any discussions on the ESM
or the fiscal compact, it's not surprising that obviously the
euro looks a little softer this morning," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC.
Italy will also be in the spotlight on Monday, with an
important debt auction where yields are expected to come down to
six percent, a sign that investors have faith in the country's
new technocrat government.
Sterling fell against the dollar on Monday, tracking falls
in the euro versus the dollar, after a run of gains that have
taken it above $1.57 from below $1.54 in mid-January. Traders
and analysts saw levels above $1.57 as a good opportunity to
take profit on those gains.
The pound was last down 0.4 percent against the
dollar at $1.5667, after reaching a high of $1.5740 against the
currency on Friday, its strongest since Dec. 21.
Stretch expected the pound would head towards $1.5650/40,
before easing further towards $1.55 later in the week.
The dollar strengthened against a number of currencies after
weakening last week on news that the Federal Reserve would keep
interest rates at record lows until at least 2014 and
slightly-weaker-than-expected GDP data.
QE PROSPECT WEIGHS ON POUND
Sterling may come under pressure when PMI data for January
on manufacturing, construction and services sectors is released
later this week, which is likely to add to the picture of a
weakening economy.
Most market players expect the Bank of England will increase
asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme in
February. This is likely to weigh on sterling, although comments
by BoE policymaker David Miles on Friday dampened the prospect.
Miles told Reuters in an interview that "it is presumptuous
to assume [further quantitative easing] is a done deal", lending
temporary strength to the pound.
"Even though euro/sterling remains close to key resistance
around 84.00 pence, we suspect this will prove hard to break
until there is more clarity on the next Greek package given the
doubt surrounding the UK QE decision," analysts at Lloyds said
in a note to clients.
If the PMI data comes in above expectations it could reduce
expectations of another round of quantitative easing from the
central bank, which may strengthen the pound.
A Reuters poll showed a consensus estimate of an improvement
in manufacturing PMI, but falls in construction and services
PMI.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)