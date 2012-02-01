* Sterling down 0.1 pct vs dollar
* Manufacturing PMI in focus as econ worries persist
LONDON Feb 1 Sterling recoiled from a
two-and-a-half-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, as
risk appetite waned and investors awaited fresh evidence of how
the UK economy was performing in the first quarter of this year.
UK data so far has shown the economy is on the brink of a
recession and the Bank of England is likely to step up its asset
purchase programme next month to support the economy.
But forecasts are for January's UK manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) to rise to 50.0 from 49.6.. A
higher-than-expected number could provide support to the British
pound while a weak number will undermine the currency and cement
the case for more quantitative easing.
Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5740, off a
2-1/2 month high of $1.5797 struck on Tuesday, with traders
citing steady buying from an Asian central bank supporting in
early London trade.
It was flat against the euro, with the common currency
trading at 83.05 pence. Traders cited solid bids at
82.65 which could provide near term support.
"A strong PMI data could support sterling, although it will
do little to expectations of more QE," said Jane Foley, senior
currency analyst at Rabobank.
"It certainly will not be a game changer but a strong
number could indicate that the UK may avoid recession and that
could see euro/sterling trade with a weak bias and move towards
80 pence."
Investors have grown bearish about the euro's prospects with
Greek debt swap talks dragging on and many now taking aim at
Portugal which could be headed towards another bailout package.
Add to that tough austerity measures are likely to see the euro
zone economy underperform in coming months.
That will be bad news for the UK too, given its proximity to
the euro zone but investors perceive the country to a safe-haven
in the maelstrom of the sovereign debt crisis engulfing the
region. Investors, including foreigners have bought UK gilts,
providing sterling with some support.
Still, many analysts consider the British currency to be a
sell at higher levels as the BOE prepares to expand its balance
sheet by announcing another round of quantitative easing under
its asset purchasing programme in February.
Data on Wednesday showed British house prices unexpectedly
fell for the second month in a row in January, due to the
prospect of greater unemployment and buyers' problems setting
aside funds to make mortgage deposits..
That came a day after numbers highlighted sharp declines in
money supply and consumer credit, all of which backed the case
for more monetary stimulus. And there was little respite likely.
"This morning's manufacturing PMI will indicate neither a
contraction nor an expansion but merely a flatlining of
activity," Commerzbank Peter Kinsella said.
"Key levels on the upside (for euro/sterling) remain in the
83.20 pence region and on the downside we continue to target the
August 2010 low around 81.40 for profit taking on short
euro-sterling positions."