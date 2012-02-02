* Sterling holds below 2 1/2 mth high of $1.5884
* UK manufacturing data, easing global growth worries help
pound
* But more QE seen ahead; UK construction PMI due
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling held near a
two-and-a-half month high versus the dollar on Thursday,
supported by a cautiously positive outlook for riskier
currencies and data from the UK which showed a surprise return
to growth in the manufacturing sector.
Dealers, however, said persistent worries over the UK
economy and the likelihood that the Bank of England will
announce an increase in its asset purchase programme next week
were likely to check the pound's gains.
That left it trading close to flat for the day at $1.5830
after rising to $1.5884 on Wednesday, its highest since
November 18. Resistance was the 200-day moving average at
$1.5952, a level not breached since late October, while bids
were seen at $1.5800/1.5780.
"The UK data was quite good yesterday all things considered
and generally it's a risk-on story which has helped sterling
against the dollar," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
A survey of UK manufacturing on Wednesday eased some worries
over the UK economy after a contraction in GDP in the fourth
quarter reinforced expectations that more asset purchases would
be needed to try and support flagging growth.
Equity markets were holding recent gains and market players
said a dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve had been
weighing on the dollar generally, helping risk sentiment and
underpinning the pound.
The euro traded down 0.1 percent for the day at
83.00 pence, roughly in the middle of this year's 82.22-84.09
range. Bids were highlighted by traders at 82.80 with offers at
83.45/50.
Uncertainty over a Greek debt swap deal and an increasingly
ominous outlook for Portuguese sovereign debt kept investors
wary of the common currency. The European Central Bank is
expected to keep offering cheap money to euro zone banks to try
and free up liquidity and get them lending to companies and
consumers.
"We continue with the view the BoE will be expanding its
balance sheet but at a slower are than ECB will be with its LTRO
which will reflect in a stronger sterling against the euro,"
said Rosborough.
UK construction PMI for January is due for release at 0928
GMT with economists in a Reuters poll expecting a slight drop on
the month to 52.6 from the previous 53.2 but some saw scope for
disappointment which would weigh on sterling.
"Market participants will likely focus on the PMI
construction and PMI services releases today and tomorrow
respectively to gauge the resilience of GBP sentiment. Potential
disappointments could dash hopes of gradual recovery in the UK
economy at the start of the year," said Valentin Marinov at Citi
in a note.