* Sterling rises to highest since mid-Nov vs dollar

* Hopes of Greece deal buoy riskier assets, weigh on dollar

* Risk of more BoE QE on Thurs may limit pound's gains

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Feb 8 Sterling rose to a 12-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in the euro and other riskier currencies on hopes Greece would reach a deal on austerity measures and avoid a disorderly default.

Greek parties will try yet again on Wednesday to strike a deal to accept painful reforms in return for a new international rescue, having delayed a decision the previous day.

The belief that a deal will be reached, avoiding a Greek default in March, broadly buoyed riskier assets, with UK equities up 0.3 percent, and weighed on the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent to a high of $1.5925 against the dollar, its strongest since mid-November.

Further gains would see it target a reported options barrier at $1.60 and the Nov. 14 high of $1.6095, though traders cited macro funds and Middle East names selling above $1.5920. It was last at $1.5915.

Market participants were wary, however, ahead of a Bank of England policy decision on Thursday where policymakers are expected to opt for a further 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing in order to aid the UK's struggling economy.

"Sterling is moving along with other risk assets, and the trend looks good for further gains," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"The reaction to QE will depend on the size, whether it is 50 billion or 75 billion, as a lot of people are expecting it."

Quantitative easing involves flooding the market with more pounds and is usually negative for a currency.

But with the market already expecting more QE, Brooks said sterling's reaction may be limited if the BoE opt for only an extra 50 billion pounds, prompting the conclusion that the programme will not be as aggressive as previously thought.

The euro was steady against the pound at 83.37 pence , near a one-week high of 83.52 pence hit on Tuesday on the easing pessimism about the risk of a Greek default. Analysts said the risk of more QE will continue to support the euro against the pound.

Although UK purchasing managers' surveys last week indicated business activity was improving, a survey on Tuesday showing retailers suffered their second-worst January since records began in 1995, pointed to continued problems for the UK economy.

However, there were glimmers of hope on the jobs front as a survey on Wednesday showed British employers expanded their permanent workforce for the first time in four months in January.

"After some good numbers from the UK, there have been doubts whether the BoE will announce additional asset purchases at tomorrow's meeting," analysts at Lloyds said in a note to clients.

"But market consensus and our economists expect another 50 billion pounds of QE; this could see this weigh on sterling performance today. And with Greece nearing an agreement, euro/sterling will likely continue to edge higher towards the 0.84 level." (Editing by Patrick Graham)