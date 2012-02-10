* Sterling steady in aftermath of QE boost
* Greece concerns limit perceived riskier currencies
* UK producer price index data 0930 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling was steady versus
the dollar on Friday as an improved outlook on UK growth after
the Bank of England injected more monetary stimulus into the
economy was offset by lingering concerns about a Greek bailout
deal.
Many analysts said the pound was performing well despite the
increase in quantitative easing, which involves flooding the
economy with pounds, but moves in sterling were likely to be
dictated by wider market appetite to take on risk.
Developments in Greece remained firmly in focus. Greek
political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic
reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but euro zone
finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal
of approval before providing the aid.
Sterling was last flat at $1.5809, retreating from
a 12-week high of $1.5929 hit earlier in the week, with offers
cited around $1.5820 and $1.5840.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to 83.93 pence,
having earlier pushed briefly above 84 pence, its highest level
in two weeks.
The Bank of England said on Thursday it would keep interest
rates on hold at a record low of 0.5 percent and buy another 50
billion pounds of assets to boost growth.
The stimulus was less than the 75 billion pound injection
some in the market had positioned for, and sentiment towards
sterling was also supported by a more upbeat statement from
policymakers.
"We have a slightly more risk averse environment today but
sterling has performed relatively well in the aftermath of QE,"
said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New
York Mellon.
"If the BoE had been feeling really grim they would have
done 75 billion. It's inherent in the more moderate approach
that they were more optimistic about the outlook."
Central bank policymakers said recent surveys painted a more
positive picture of the UK. They were also expecting inflation
to undershoot 2 percent in the medium term without more monetary
support.
UK industrial and trade deficit data on Thursday proved
better than expected, adding to the cautious hopes the economy
was starting to pick up. Producer price index data at 0930 GMT
will also be in focus for any further signs of growth in the UK
economy.
"What is significant is that the improvement in economic
data means that we could be coming towards the end of the asset
purchase programme, which is a positive for the pound," analysts
at Commerzbank said in a note.
