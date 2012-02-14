* Sterling falls after UK AAA rating put on negative outlook
* Pound could lose safe-haven status vs euro: analysts
* UK inflation data due 0930 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling fell to a two-week
low against the dollar on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's
unnerved investors by warning it could cut the UK's prized
triple-A credit rating, citing growing risks from the euro zone
debt crisis.
It is the first time the UK's top-notch rating has been put
on review by one of the major agencies since S&P removed its
negative outlook in 2010.
Analysts said the move could jeopardise sterling's relative
safe-haven status compared to the euro and deter investors from
switching out of euro zone sovereign debt into UK gilts, a
strategy that has supported the pound in recent months.
Sterling was down 0.3 percent against the dollar,
recouping some losses after falling to a session trough of
$1.5685, its lowest level since Jan. 30.
It was close to flat against the euro at 83.62
pence. Moody's also warned it may cut the credit ratings of
France and Austria, while downgrading six other European
nations.
"Moody's are saying a negative shock from the euro zone
could derail the UK government's fiscal plan which is basically
what the market is fearing as well," said Lee Hardman, currency
strategist at BTM-UFJ.
Market players will also focus on UK inflation data for
January at 0930 GMT. Inflation is expected to have dropped
sharply from last month, in line with Bank of England forecasts.
The UK currency was expected to be kept in check ahead of a
Bank of England inflation report on Wednesday that may give
clues on the likelihood of more monetary easing.
"While GBP is likely to continue trading with limited
reference to BoE balance sheet expansion, the Moody's action may
temper strong foreign demand for gilts and may allow for a break
through (resistance at) 84.00 pence," said BNP Paribas
strategists in a note.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John
Stonestreet)