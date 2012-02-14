* Sterling falls after UK AAA rating put on negative outlook

* Pound could lose safe-haven status vs euro: analysts

* UK inflation data due 0930 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's unnerved investors by warning it could cut the UK's prized triple-A credit rating, citing growing risks from the euro zone debt crisis.

It is the first time the UK's top-notch rating has been put on review by one of the major agencies since S&P removed its negative outlook in 2010.

Analysts said the move could jeopardise sterling's relative safe-haven status compared to the euro and deter investors from switching out of euro zone sovereign debt into UK gilts, a strategy that has supported the pound in recent months.

Sterling was down 0.3 percent against the dollar, recouping some losses after falling to a session trough of $1.5685, its lowest level since Jan. 30.

It was close to flat against the euro at 83.62 pence. Moody's also warned it may cut the credit ratings of France and Austria, while downgrading six other European nations.

"Moody's are saying a negative shock from the euro zone could derail the UK government's fiscal plan which is basically what the market is fearing as well," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.

Market players will also focus on UK inflation data for January at 0930 GMT. Inflation is expected to have dropped sharply from last month, in line with Bank of England forecasts.

The UK currency was expected to be kept in check ahead of a Bank of England inflation report on Wednesday that may give clues on the likelihood of more monetary easing.

"While GBP is likely to continue trading with limited reference to BoE balance sheet expansion, the Moody's action may temper strong foreign demand for gilts and may allow for a break through (resistance at) 84.00 pence," said BNP Paribas strategists in a note. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John Stonestreet)