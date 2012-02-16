* Sterling rises versus euro which toils on Greek bailout
worries
* Pound gains some support from declining QE expectations
* But stays within sight of three-week low versus firmer
dollar
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 16 Sterling gained against the
euro on Thursday as the common currency suffered from delays to
a second Greek bailout and the pound was also supported by fresh
questions as to whether there would be further UK monetary
stimulus.
Sterling was down slightly on the day versus the dollar
however and within sight of a three-week low hit earlier in the
week when ratings agency Moody's put the UK's prized triple-A
sovereign status on negative watch.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent on the day at
83.00 pence. Support was at this month's low of 82.64, with
traders saying a break below there would expose the year's low
of 82.22.
A three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance
ministers late on Wednesday failed to resolve all the issues
surrounding a second aid package for Athens, putting off any
decision on the matter until Feb. 20 at the earliest
"Time is definitely running out for Greece and that's been
hitting the euro but we think euro/sterling could be getting
stretched. Our fair value estimate is at 80 pence," said Ankita
Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.
The pound was garnering some support from the Bank of
England's quarterly inflation report released the previous day
when an upward revision to the BoE's two-year inflation forecast
reduced expectations for more monetary stimulus.
However, BoE Governor Mervyn King said there were downside
risks to a UK economic recovery given the tight fiscal
conditions at home and weakness in Britain's major trading
partners.
"The report wasn't hawkish enough to rule out more QE
completely and our economists are sticking with a 50 billion
pound extension in August," said Dudani.
"It's slightly positive for sterling on the margins but
there's still literally no growth to speak of in the UK."
Sterling was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.5670, not far from Tuesday's three-week low of $1.5644.
A downturn in risk sentiment triggered by concerns over the
Greek bailout delays hit riskier assets and lent the dollar
broad support.
The UK's high exposure and trade links to the euro zone
were expected to limit sterling's gains and many analysts remain
bearish about its prospects in the months ahead.
"The market remains on course for $1.5603/1.5580, the 55-day
moving average and the 50% retracement of the move up from
January. We would expect to see the market consolidate around
here but then look for a break lower," said Commerzbank
technical analysts in a note.
British consumer confidence rose in January to its highest
level since August as people's view of the outlook six months
ahead grew more upbeat, a survey by lender Nationwide showed on
Thursday.
The improvement in consumer morale supports the Bank of
England's view that consumption will help underpin the economy
later this year as a fall in inflation eases the squeeze on
household budgets.
(Editing by Anna Willard)