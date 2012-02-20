* Pound rises 0.1 pct vs dollar, resistance at 200-day MA
* BOE minutes later this week could give boost
* Euro/sterling rises 0.2 percent, offers at 83.50 pence
* Greek aid hopes, China easing underpin gains
LONDON, Feb 20 Sterling held firm near
recent highs against the dollar on Monday, bolstered by better
risk appetite and signs of an economic recovery in the UK,
although it lagged the euro and growth-linked currencies.
Traders said they were wary of pushing sterling much higher
given worries that the nascent rebound could stutter and the
Bank of England would have to pump more funds into the economy.
Besides, the UK's close trade links and the high exposure of its
banks to the euro zone would check gains.
Underpinned by expectations of a Greek aid deal and the
weekend easing of banks' reserve requirement by China, the pound
was up 0.15 percent at $1.5856, extending gains into a
third straight session having risen to $1.5880 earlier in the
day, its highest since Feb. 9.
Many expect the rally to run out of steam ahead of strong
resistance around $1.5915, the 200-day moving average which the
pound has failed to break above since October. Traders cited
decent offers around $1.5900 while near-term support was at its
100-day moving average of $1.5689.
"Cable feels perky with the 'risk on' scenario helping,"
said a London based spot trader. "The 200-day moving average
target has to be overcome first with stops above $1.5930 area.
We are still a bit sceptical about this risk-on trade."
Option barriers at $1.5950 and $1.6000 could also sway
trade, traders said.
Also supported by news from Greece and China, the euro was
higher against sterling, rising 0.2 percent to 83.17 pence
with offers layered around 83.50 pence.
The Chinese central bank cut the amount of cash banks must
hold in their reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity in
an effort to spur the world's second-biggest economy. That
sparked a broad rally in riskier assets like stocks and
higher-yielding currencies.
BOE MINUTES
While sterling's recent moves have been dominated by
developments in Greece and signs of improved UK data, including
better than expected retail sales numbers, traders said it would
take its cue from the minutes from the Bank of England's latest
monetary policy committee meeting, due on Wednesday.
Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of foreign exchange strategy at
UBS, said the pound could get a boost from the minutes as they
may show two members of the rate-setting committee voting for
less asset purchases.
But he is wary of rallies in cable as UK unemployment
remains sticky above 8 percent and inflation may undershoot the
BOE's 2 percent target.
"While we think euro/sterling is a sell on rallies given
risks from the euro zone and maintain our end-year 80 pence
target, we are wary of rallies in cable and think current levels
of $1.58-1.59 remain unsustainable," he added.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday
showed speculators added to bearish sterling positions in the
week to Feb. 14..
(reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)