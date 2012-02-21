* Sterling supported after Greek bailout deal boosts sentiment

* Fresh gains lacking with strong resistance above $1.5900

* UK public finance data due for release; MPC minutes eyed Weds

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 21 Sterling was supported against the dollar and tracked the euro on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers sealed a second Greek bailout deal which underpinned risk sentiment, but fresh gains were lacking amid a fragile economic outlook in the UK.

Euro zone finance ministers finally approved a second bailout for Greece that removes the threat of a disorderly default next month but is unlikely to solve the debt-laden country's economic woes.

Sterling was up around 0.1 percent for the day at $1.5855, after the sealing of the Greek deal allowed it to recover from Asian session lows of $1.5810. Resistance was the 200-day moving average at $1.5913, together with this month's high of $1.5929.

"The Greek situation is clearly the main influence but sterling's done pretty well over recent weeks without too much justification and I can't see it breaking through $1.6000 against the dollar in the near-term," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

Traders also highlighted an option expiry at $1.5900 in decent size which they said could hamper any rallies into the 1500 GMT cut.

"We would allow for the 200-day ma (moving average) to be challenged. Our favoured scenario is that we will see failure up here and slide back to $1.5645, last week's low," said Commerzbank analysts in a note.

The euro was up slightly for the day at 83.65 pence having risen to 83.835 as details of the Greek deal emerged. Traders said a Swiss account was the main seller in early European trade, with offers reported at 84.00/10.

Sterling's recent moves have been dominated by developments in Greece and signs of improved UK data, including better-than-expected retail sales numbers. It may also take cues from the minutes of the Bank of England's latest monetary policy committee meeting, due on Wednesday.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted for another 50 billion pounds of asset purchases at its February meeting to try to stimulate the sluggish economy.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean will give a speech at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry around 1930 GMT.

UK public sector finance data for January, a key month for income tax receipts, is due for release at 0930 GMT. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a net repayment (excluding interest) of 6.3 billion pounds. (Editing by Catherine Evans)