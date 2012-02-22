* Sterling steady vs dollar, edges close to 2012 low vs euro
* BoE minutes in focus at 0930 GMT
* Market will watch for clues on possibility of more QE
* Euro faces stiff resistance at 84.09 pence
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 22 Sterling was steady against
the dollar and edged close to its lowest this year versus the
euro on Wednesday as investors awaited Bank of England minutes
for hints on the possibility of more monetary easing.
The MPC voted for another 50 billion pounds of asset
purchases at its February meeting to try to stimulate the
sluggish economy and there is a risk further purchases will be
announced in May to help a still-fragile economic recovery.
However, last week's more upbeat BoE inflation report, which
predicted growth would improve later in the year and inflation
would be close to 2 percent in two years, suggested to some the
recent increase in quantitative easing may be the last.
Analysts said if the minutes reveal some policymakers voted
in favour of smaller QE, or no increase at all, sterling could
receive a boost. However, it could be vulnerable if there are
any votes for a bigger increase.
The euro was steady at 83.90 pence, having risen
as high as 84.06 pence, stopping just shy of the Jan. 27 peak of
84.09 pence, its strongest since late December.
Analysts said 84.09 pence was a crucial level of resistance
for the euro, where it has failed repeatedly since the end of
December.
"The minutes will stress that the near-term growth prospects
for the UK are very uncertain," said Richard Driver, analyst at
Caxton FX.
"But the market has got most of what it needs from the
inflation report and the minutes may be of lesser importance".
He added that he expected gains in the euro above 84.00
pence to be sold into due to concerns that the euro zone still
has many hurdles to overcome after a bailout was finally agreed
for Greece this week.
BoE deputy governor Charles Bean reiterated the tone of the
inflation report on Tuesday, saying Britain's economy looked set
for a modest recovery.
Sterling's recent moves have been dominated by developments
in Greece and signs of improved UK data, including
better-than-expected retail sales and public finances.
Against the dollar sterling was steady at $1.5775,
stuck well below resistance at the 200-day moving average,
currently at $1.5911. Traders reported demand to sell the pound
above 1.5830-60, though bids towards 1.5700 could limit any
falls.
"Our favoured scenario is that we will see failure "at the
200-day average) and slide back to $1.5645, last week's low and
then $1.5580," technical analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.
