By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Feb 22 Sterling was steady against the dollar and edged close to its lowest this year versus the euro on Wednesday as investors awaited Bank of England minutes for hints on the possibility of more monetary easing.

The MPC voted for another 50 billion pounds of asset purchases at its February meeting to try to stimulate the sluggish economy and there is a risk further purchases will be announced in May to help a still-fragile economic recovery.

However, last week's more upbeat BoE inflation report, which predicted growth would improve later in the year and inflation would be close to 2 percent in two years, suggested to some the recent increase in quantitative easing may be the last.

Analysts said if the minutes reveal some policymakers voted in favour of smaller QE, or no increase at all, sterling could receive a boost. However, it could be vulnerable if there are any votes for a bigger increase.

The euro was steady at 83.90 pence, having risen as high as 84.06 pence, stopping just shy of the Jan. 27 peak of 84.09 pence, its strongest since late December.

Analysts said 84.09 pence was a crucial level of resistance for the euro, where it has failed repeatedly since the end of December.

"The minutes will stress that the near-term growth prospects for the UK are very uncertain," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

"But the market has got most of what it needs from the inflation report and the minutes may be of lesser importance".

He added that he expected gains in the euro above 84.00 pence to be sold into due to concerns that the euro zone still has many hurdles to overcome after a bailout was finally agreed for Greece this week.

BoE deputy governor Charles Bean reiterated the tone of the inflation report on Tuesday, saying Britain's economy looked set for a modest recovery.

Sterling's recent moves have been dominated by developments in Greece and signs of improved UK data, including better-than-expected retail sales and public finances.

Against the dollar sterling was steady at $1.5775, stuck well below resistance at the 200-day moving average, currently at $1.5911. Traders reported demand to sell the pound above 1.5830-60, though bids towards 1.5700 could limit any falls.

"Our favoured scenario is that we will see failure "at the 200-day average) and slide back to $1.5645, last week's low and then $1.5580," technical analysts at Commerzbank said in a note. (Editing by Anna Willard)