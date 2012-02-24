* Investors cut short euro/long sterling positions

* Possibility of more QE keeps pound under pressure vs euro

* Sterling rises 0.2 pct vs dlr

LONDON, Feb 24 Sterling fell to a 2-1/2 month low against the euro on Friday as investors unwound bearish positions on the common currency with growing expectations of more monetary stimulus by the Bank of England also weighing on the UK currency.

The British pound was sold off against the euro by model funds and real-money investors early in the European session after Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said in a newspaper interview that the outlook for the British economy was still uncertain and that he was keeping an open mind on whether more easing would be required.

That chimed with dovish minutes of the Bank of England's latest rate setting committee released earlier in the week and drove some investors to cut their long sterling/short euro positions.

Any increase in the central bank's stimulus scheme, known as quantitative easing, is usually seen a negative for the British currency because it involves the bank printing pounds to stimulate economic growth.

The euro rose to 85.06 pence, its highest level since Dec. 12, and on track for its best weekly performance since early June 2011. It was last trading at 84.965 pence, steady on the day.

The common currency has been broadly higher this week on investor relief that a second bailout package for Greece was approved by European authorities, helping stave off a chaotic sovereign default in March. Better-than-expected German business sentiment has also helped the common currency.

However, traders said the common currency's rally could be taking a breather in coming days.

Near term resistance was seen at around 85.25 pence, the 50 percent retracement of its drop from a high of 88.31 pence in late October to a low 82.20 pence in early January, and then at 85.55 pence--the high struck on Dec. 12.

"Investors are cutting their short euro/long sterling positions which is what is driving euro higher," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist, at Lloyds TSB.

"But from here on its a more neutral story and as we get to the 85.20 pence and 85.50 pence area, it will become harder for the euro to push higher."

Sterling climbed 0.25 percent against the dollar to last trade at $1.5776, staying above its 100-day moving average of $1.5699.

Traders will eye the revised estimate of fourth-quarter GDP at 0930 GMT, although barring a surprise, the data is unlikely to move markets. The British economy contracted 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year and grew 0.8 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary estimates.

The prospects of a damaging recession in the UK have been waning with recent data showing some pick up in activity, but the GDP numbers will remind investors that monetary policy is likely to stay easy for sometime to come.

BoE minutes on Wednesday showed two policymakers voted to pump an extra 75 billion pounds into the economy instead of 50 billion, raising the possibility the bank may opt for another round of asset purchasing.

"The potential for further BoE easing, as highlighted by the more dovish-than-expected MPC minutes, will likely keep the pressure on the downside for sterling/dollar," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "We look to sell sterling on rallies." (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)