* Investors cut short euro/long sterling positions
* Possibility of more QE keeps pound under pressure vs euro
* Sterling rises 0.2 pct vs dlr
LONDON, Feb 24 Sterling fell to a 2-1/2
month low against the euro on Friday as investors unwound
bearish positions on the common currency with growing
expectations of more monetary stimulus by the Bank of England
also weighing on the UK currency.
The British pound was sold off against the euro by model
funds and real-money investors early in the European session
after Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said in a
newspaper interview that the outlook for the British economy was
still uncertain and that he was keeping an open mind on whether
more easing would be required.
That chimed with dovish minutes of the Bank of England's
latest rate setting committee released earlier in the week and
drove some investors to cut their long sterling/short euro
positions.
Any increase in the central bank's stimulus scheme, known as
quantitative easing, is usually seen a negative for the British
currency because it involves the bank printing pounds to
stimulate economic growth.
The euro rose to 85.06 pence, its highest level
since Dec. 12, and on track for its best weekly performance
since early June 2011. It was last trading at 84.965 pence,
steady on the day.
The common currency has been broadly higher this week on
investor relief that a second bailout package for Greece was
approved by European authorities, helping stave off a chaotic
sovereign default in March. Better-than-expected German business
sentiment has also helped the common currency.
However, traders said the common currency's rally could be
taking a breather in coming days.
Near term resistance was seen at around 85.25 pence, the 50
percent retracement of its drop from a high of 88.31 pence in
late October to a low 82.20 pence in early January, and then at
85.55 pence--the high struck on Dec. 12.
"Investors are cutting their short euro/long sterling
positions which is what is driving euro higher," said Adrian
Schmidt, FX strategist, at Lloyds TSB.
"But from here on its a more neutral story and as we get to
the 85.20 pence and 85.50 pence area, it will become harder for
the euro to push higher."
Sterling climbed 0.25 percent against the dollar to
last trade at $1.5776, staying above its 100-day moving average
of $1.5699.
Traders will eye the revised estimate of fourth-quarter GDP
at 0930 GMT, although barring a surprise, the data is unlikely
to move markets. The British economy contracted 0.2 percent in
the fourth quarter of last year and grew 0.8 percent from a year
earlier, according to preliminary estimates.
The prospects of a damaging recession in the UK have been
waning with recent data showing some pick up in activity, but
the GDP numbers will remind investors that monetary policy is
likely to stay easy for sometime to come.
BoE minutes on Wednesday showed two policymakers voted to
pump an extra 75 billion pounds into the economy instead of 50
billion, raising the possibility the bank may opt for another
round of asset purchasing.
"The potential for further BoE easing, as highlighted by the
more dovish-than-expected MPC minutes, will likely keep the
pressure on the downside for sterling/dollar," Morgan Stanley
said in a note. "We look to sell sterling on rallies."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)