LONDON, Feb 29 Sterling was firm near a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar on Wednesday, bolstered by better risk appetite ahead of an injection of cheap funds by the European Central Bank.

The pound was also supported by month-end rebalancing flows by portfolio investors which traders say is likely to keep the dollar under pressure against most major currencies. Still, a reported option barrier at $1.5950 and $1.60 could check gains.

The pound was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.5930 , having risen as high as $1.5938 in Asian trade, its highest level since Nov. 15. It tripped past stops at $1.5910 with near term support now at its 200-day moving average of $1.5901.

"It's a weak dollar trend and better risk appetite which is helping cable," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPro. "The focus is on the ECB's LTRO but I have a feeling that markets have gone ahead of themselves about the positive implications from this, leaving them vulnerable to some softness."

The ECB's fresh injection of 3-year money is expected to bolster demand for the euro and other currencies perceived to be risky, including sterling, if there is a large take-up. The results will be announced at around 1020 GMT.

A smaller take up could hurt sentiment with investors also mindful of risks ahead. An Irish announcement for a referendum for the European Union's new fiscal treaty highlighted the hurdles facing euro zone leaders as they seek to reach a political consensus on a solution to the debt crisis.

There were also concerns about whether Greece can implement the harsh austerity measures demanded of it in return for a bailout, while the possibility of the Bank of England opting for another round of monetary easing may limit gains for sterling.

UK data on Wednesday showed British consumer confidence held steady in February at the seven-month high reached last month, a survey by GfK NOP showed. The headline index in the survey stayed at the -29 level reached in January but it fell short of economists' forecast for a reading of -27 and was still lower than a year ago.

The Bank of England will release money and credit data for January at 0930 GMT, with consensus for a slight pick up in demand. This is, however, unlikely to impact sterling, unless it is a huge surprise either way, analysts said.

Traders said sterling was benefiting from month-end hedging flows after stock markets globally had a good month. Citi's hedge balancing model anticipated net dollar selling this month-end against all G-10 currencies except the yen.

The euro was lower against sterling, easing to 84.50 pence, trading just below its 100-day moving average at 84.66 pence and not far from Friday's 2-1/2 month high of 85.06 pence. Traders cited bids at 84.40/50 pence. Last week's BoE minutes propelled the euro above its recent range that had seen it trapped below the 84 pence level.

The pound has been supported by safe haven flows into the UK gilt market, at a time when investors have cut exposure to euro zone markets, especially peripheral bonds.

"Indeed, the UK has acted as a rating safe haven, in our view, especially when ratings at the core of Europe came under scrutiny," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"However, with the UK also now attracting the attention of rating agencies, safe haven flows could start to slow, removing one area of support for sterling." (Editing by Anna Willard)