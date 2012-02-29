* Sterling firm ahead of ECB LTRO
* Reported option barrier at $1.5950 and then at $1.6000
* Euro slips versus sterling, bids seen at 84.40 pence
LONDON, Feb 29 Sterling was firm near a
3-1/2 month high against the dollar on Wednesday, bolstered by
better risk appetite ahead of an injection of cheap funds by the
European Central Bank.
The pound was also supported by month-end rebalancing flows
by portfolio investors which traders say is likely to keep the
dollar under pressure against most major currencies. Still, a
reported option barrier at $1.5950 and $1.60 could check gains.
The pound was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.5930
, having risen as high as $1.5938 in Asian trade, its
highest level since Nov. 15. It tripped past stops at $1.5910
with near term support now at its 200-day moving average of
$1.5901.
"It's a weak dollar trend and better risk appetite which is
helping cable," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPro. "The
focus is on the ECB's LTRO but I have a feeling that markets
have gone ahead of themselves about the positive implications
from this, leaving them vulnerable to some softness."
The ECB's fresh injection of 3-year money is expected to
bolster demand for the euro and other currencies perceived to be
risky, including sterling, if there is a large take-up. The
results will be announced at around 1020 GMT.
A smaller take up could hurt sentiment with investors also
mindful of risks ahead. An Irish announcement for a referendum
for the European Union's new fiscal treaty highlighted the
hurdles facing euro zone leaders as they seek to reach a
political consensus on a solution to the debt crisis.
There were also concerns about whether Greece can implement
the harsh austerity measures demanded of it in return for a
bailout, while the possibility of the Bank of England opting for
another round of monetary easing may limit gains for sterling.
UK data on Wednesday showed British consumer confidence held
steady in February at the seven-month high reached last month, a
survey by GfK NOP showed. The headline index in the survey
stayed at the -29 level reached in January but it fell short of
economists' forecast for a reading of -27 and was still lower
than a year ago.
The Bank of England will release money and credit data for
January at 0930 GMT, with consensus for a slight pick up in
demand. This is, however, unlikely to impact sterling, unless it
is a huge surprise either way, analysts said.
Traders said sterling was benefiting from month-end hedging
flows after stock markets globally had a good month. Citi's
hedge balancing model anticipated net dollar selling this
month-end against all G-10 currencies except the yen.
The euro was lower against sterling, easing to
84.50 pence, trading just below its 100-day moving average at
84.66 pence and not far from Friday's 2-1/2 month high of 85.06
pence. Traders cited bids at 84.40/50 pence. Last week's BoE
minutes propelled the euro above its recent range that had seen
it trapped below the 84 pence level.
The pound has been supported by safe haven flows into the UK
gilt market, at a time when investors have cut exposure to euro
zone markets, especially peripheral bonds.
"Indeed, the UK has acted as a rating safe haven, in our
view, especially when ratings at the core of Europe came under
scrutiny," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"However, with the UK also now attracting the attention of
rating agencies, safe haven flows could start to slow, removing
one area of support for sterling."
(Editing by Anna Willard)