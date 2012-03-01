* Sterling pauses after rally to 2012 peak vs dlr
* BoE's King, Weale comments weigh on QE expectations
* UK manufacturing PMI for February due 0928 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 1 Sterling edged higher
against the dollar on Thursday, trading near a 3-1/2 month high
hit a day earlier as investors scaled back bets on more
quantitative easing in the UK, and looked set to stay supported
ahead of PMI data later in the session.
Manufacturing PMI data for February, due at 0928 GMT, was
forecast to dip slightly from the previous month to 51.8 but
remain above the 50 level that demarcates expansion from
contraction.
A reading in line with, or better than, forecasts could add
to hopes the UK economy will avoid slipping into recession and
reduce expectations the Bank of England will pump more money
into the economy to stimulate growth.
BoE governor Mervyn King nudged the bar higher for more
monetary easing on Wednesday, when he told lawmakers the bank
will be guided by upcoming data when deciding whether to print
more money.
His comments helped sterling rally to a 3-1/2 month high
against the dollar of $1.5993, before paring gains.
The pound was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5941.
Technical strategists said Wednesday's close above the 200-day
moving average at $1.5905 and subsequent move above $1.5990
opened the door for a test of $1.6080.
"More strength in data today would add into the view of this
week that the BoE is done for the time being. In the very
short-term I would still be a buyer of sterling on pullbacks,"
said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of currency strategy at J.P.
Morgan Private Bank.
Childe-Freeman said sterling's outperformance on Wednesday
meant it may struggle to gain strongly unless PMI data was
significantly better than forecast, but the paring back of QE
bets would support the UK currency.
Policymaker Martin Weale reinforced King's comments in a
speech later on Wednesday, when he said the BoE would probably
have no reason to sanction an expansion of QE when current
purchases are complete in May, despite headwinds to consumer
spending.
Quantitative easing is usually considered negative for a
currency as it involves flooding the economy with cash, which
can crimp demand. Policymakers expanded asset purchases by 50
billion pounds in February, and some market players speculated
there may be more easing to come later in the year after minutes
showed two members voted for a increase of 75 billion pounds.
Sterling was close to flat against the euro at
83.66 pence following a rally on Wednesday that pushed the
single currency below key support around 84 pence.
The euro came under broad pressure after a massive injection
of cheap funds for the European Central Bank.
Analysts said the break below 84 pence could mark the start
of more sustained weakness for the euro, which could be
reinforced if investors seeking to cut exposure to the euro zone
debt crisis continued to buy UK assets.
"Its safe-haven status will likely mean GBP will remain well
supported should the sentiment remain subdued, and the downside
bias in EUR/GBP will likely continue," said Lloyds strategists
in a note.
