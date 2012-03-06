* Sterling under pressure vs dollar, bids at $1.5800
* Pound seen vulnerable due to Greece worries
* Euro/Sterling steady at 83.35 pence
LONDON, March 6 Sterling eased against the
dollar on Tuesday, as perceived riskier currencies came under
pressure from investors booking profits while mounting
uncertainty over Greece's progress in completing a debt swap
deal supported it against the euro.
UK data that showed British house priced dipped 0.5 percent
in February, compared to forecasts of a 0.3 percent rise also
weighed on the currency, with some traders expecting it to ease
towards $1.57 in the coming days if risk appetite sours.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5823, hovering
above its 10-day low of $1.5782 struck on Monday. Its losses,
though, were much less than those of the high-yielding
Australian and New Zealand dollars, both of which were down
0.5-0.6 percent on the day.
Traders said there were bids for sterling at $1.5800/20 with
stops below $1.5750 and near-term support at around $1.5775, the
61.8 percent retracement of its move from a low of $1.5644 on
Feb. 14 to a high of $1.5993 struck on Feb. 29. Further support
is at its 100-day moving average of $1.5711.
Offers are seen between $1.5880 and $1.5900, coinciding with
the 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical
indicator, around $1.5890, traders said.
"Cable's attempts to rise above the $1.60 level have failed
and we could it see drift lower," said Michael Derks, chief
strategist at FXPro. "There is profit-taking in the riskier
assets which have had a good run in the past two months and that
is weighing on cable."
Traders said some wariness before a deadline on Thursday for
Greece to complete a bond exchange with private creditors may
put sterling on the defensive in the coming days. If Greece
fails to complete a deal it would threaten the recently agreed
130 billion euro bailout deal and risk a chaotic default.
The Institute of International Finance, which helped to
negotiate the bond swap deal on behalf of creditors, said a
disorderly default in Greece would probably leave Italy and
Spain needing outside help to stop risks spreading, and cause
more than 1 trillion euros damage to the euro zone.
The UK has strong trade and financial ties with the euro
zone, and domestic banks have a sizeable exposure to debt issued
by peripheral countries.
As such, strategists in Morgan Stanley expect cable to test
trendline support at $1.5765 and have lowered the stops on the
topside at $1.5905 for a targeted drop to $1.5200.
Still, any ructions in the euro zone will hurt the common
currency more than sterling. Moreover, a slight improvement in
recent UK data has offered support for the pound against the
euro, as it has dampened the prospect of further monetary easing
by the Bank of England.
In contrast, the euro zone is still on the brink of a
recession and many expect more easing from the European Central
Bank in coming months.
The euro was steady against the pound at 83.30
pence, not far from a 2-1/2-week low of 83.13 pence hit on
Friday, and well below a high of 85.06 pence hit on Feb. 24.
The single currency has chart support around 83.00 pence
from a trendline drawn from this year's low, but a break below
there would target the January low of 82.22 pence.
"If the Greek situation unravels, we could see it fall past
83 pence," said FXPro's Derks.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)