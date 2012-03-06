* Sterling under pressure vs dollar, bids at $1.5800

* Pound seen vulnerable due to Greece worries

* Euro/Sterling steady at 83.35 pence

LONDON, March 6 Sterling eased against the dollar on Tuesday, as perceived riskier currencies came under pressure from investors booking profits while mounting uncertainty over Greece's progress in completing a debt swap deal supported it against the euro.

UK data that showed British house priced dipped 0.5 percent in February, compared to forecasts of a 0.3 percent rise also weighed on the currency, with some traders expecting it to ease towards $1.57 in the coming days if risk appetite sours.

Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5823, hovering above its 10-day low of $1.5782 struck on Monday. Its losses, though, were much less than those of the high-yielding Australian and New Zealand dollars, both of which were down 0.5-0.6 percent on the day.

Traders said there were bids for sterling at $1.5800/20 with stops below $1.5750 and near-term support at around $1.5775, the 61.8 percent retracement of its move from a low of $1.5644 on Feb. 14 to a high of $1.5993 struck on Feb. 29. Further support is at its 100-day moving average of $1.5711.

Offers are seen between $1.5880 and $1.5900, coinciding with the 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical indicator, around $1.5890, traders said.

"Cable's attempts to rise above the $1.60 level have failed and we could it see drift lower," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro. "There is profit-taking in the riskier assets which have had a good run in the past two months and that is weighing on cable."

Traders said some wariness before a deadline on Thursday for Greece to complete a bond exchange with private creditors may put sterling on the defensive in the coming days. If Greece fails to complete a deal it would threaten the recently agreed 130 billion euro bailout deal and risk a chaotic default.

The Institute of International Finance, which helped to negotiate the bond swap deal on behalf of creditors, said a disorderly default in Greece would probably leave Italy and Spain needing outside help to stop risks spreading, and cause more than 1 trillion euros damage to the euro zone.

The UK has strong trade and financial ties with the euro zone, and domestic banks have a sizeable exposure to debt issued by peripheral countries.

As such, strategists in Morgan Stanley expect cable to test trendline support at $1.5765 and have lowered the stops on the topside at $1.5905 for a targeted drop to $1.5200.

Still, any ructions in the euro zone will hurt the common currency more than sterling. Moreover, a slight improvement in recent UK data has offered support for the pound against the euro, as it has dampened the prospect of further monetary easing by the Bank of England.

In contrast, the euro zone is still on the brink of a recession and many expect more easing from the European Central Bank in coming months.

The euro was steady against the pound at 83.30 pence, not far from a 2-1/2-week low of 83.13 pence hit on Friday, and well below a high of 85.06 pence hit on Feb. 24.

The single currency has chart support around 83.00 pence from a trendline drawn from this year's low, but a break below there would target the January low of 82.22 pence.

"If the Greek situation unravels, we could see it fall past 83 pence," said FXPro's Derks.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)