* Sterling near 11-day low of $1.5698 versus dollar
* Risk reduction pauses but technical outlook for pound
weakening
* Euro/sterling may see short-term rebound
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 7 Sterling crawled away from
recent lows versus the dollar on Wednesday as this week's
pullback in risk sentiment kept investors cautious on the
currency and it was likely to stay pressured by a fragile UK
economy and a weak technical outlook.
Sterling had fallen to 11-day lows of $1.5698 versus the
dollar on Tuesday as uncertainty over private creditor
take-up for a Greek bond swap needed to avoid a disorderly
default hit risk sentiment and lent broad support to the safe-
haven dollar.
An absence of UK data on Wednesday left the pound still
vulnerable to swings in risk sentiment. It was up around 0.1
percent for the day at $1.5735 in early European trade as equity
markets gained some respite.
"In cable $1.60 is looking like the peak of the recent
recovery and the risks are now building for a deeper break to
the downside," said Ian Stannard, head of European fx strategy
at Morgan Stanley.
"Positive data surprises from the UK have provided some
support of late but we think the domestic picture will start to
run out of steam and sterling will be back under pressure," he
added.
Traders reported sterling demand placed around the $1.5700
area and stop-loss sell orders below. Key support was around the
55-day moving average at $1.5660, together with a cluster of
recent lows around $1.5650.
"GBP/USD has eroded its 2-month support line. Focus has
shifted to more important support at 1.5650/43 - this will need
to be fallen through for a top to be confirmed," said
Commerzbank in a note, recommending short sterling positions
against the dollar with a near-term target of $1.5650.
Recent positive UK data have dampened the prospects of more
monetary easing from the Bank of England, which is widely
expected to keep interest rates on hold and refrain from further
asset purchases in its monthly policy announcement on Thursday.
The euro was close to flat against sterling at 83.45 pence
, under pressure ahead of Thursday's deadline for
Greece's debt swap. It remained well below its February highs
near 85.00 pence.
"We may well see a near-term rebound to 84.00/20 for
euro/sterling given its sharp decline but once the Greek bond
swap is out of the way the focus will be back on euro zone
economic fundamentals which will keep euro/sterling under
pressure," said Stannard.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)