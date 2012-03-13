* Sterling muted as market focuses on U.S. monetary policy

* Less dovish Fed could push pound below $1.56

* UK trade balance data due 0930 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 13 Sterling hovered just above a near seven-week low against the dollar on Tuesday and looked set to come under further pressure if U.S. data added to expectations the Federal Reserve would hold off on fresh monetary stimulus for the economy.

Before that, the UK trade balance for January was expected to widen from December but analysts said it was unlikely to move the pound significantly given the focus on U.S. monetary policy.

Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data due later in the session may reinforce speculation Fed policymakers will sound less dovish in the statement accompanying an interest rate decision at 1815 GMT, although the consensus forecast is for rates to remain on hold.

A less dovish statement could push sterling below Monday's trough of $1.5603, its lowest since late January. Downside resistance was seen around $1.5524, the 61.8 percent retracement of the early 2012 move from $1.5234 to just below $1.60.

Sterling was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5644, with traders citing stops below $1.5590 and some Middle Eastern demand around $1.5600.

"If (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke is not particularly dovish we will see stronger downside in cable," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

The dollar has rallied broadly against most currencies including sterling in recent sessions as traders expected better U.S. economic data would reduce the chance of more monetary stimulus, which tends to weigh on a currency.

Foley said concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and worries Portugal could be the next sovereign to come under pressure after Greece secured a debt swap last week were also adding to dollar strength.

"All of that is contributing to people being reluctant to push euro/dollar higher and that is very well correlated to cable right now," she said.

The euro dipped 0.2 percent against the pound to 83.91 pence, having hit a two-week high of 84.24 pence earlier. Market players said euro strength had been driven by sterling's weakness against the dollar, but euro zone concerns meant the single currency may start to struggle.

UK trade data, due at 0930 GMT, could add to pressure on sterling if the deficit increases as forecast, but analysts said the market was unlikely to react strongly.

"Today's UK trade balance for goods is expected to widen further, but will unlikely have much impact on GBP in the absence of a large surprise," Lloyds analysts said in a note. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)