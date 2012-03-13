* Sterling muted as market focuses on U.S. monetary policy
* Less dovish Fed could push pound below $1.56
* UK trade balance data due 0930 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 13 Sterling hovered just
above a near seven-week low against the dollar on Tuesday and
looked set to come under further pressure if U.S. data added to
expectations the Federal Reserve would hold off on fresh
monetary stimulus for the economy.
Before that, the UK trade balance for January was expected
to widen from December but analysts said it was unlikely to move
the pound significantly given the focus on U.S. monetary policy.
Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data due later in the
session may reinforce speculation Fed policymakers will sound
less dovish in the statement accompanying an interest rate
decision at 1815 GMT, although the consensus forecast is for
rates to remain on hold.
A less dovish statement could push sterling below Monday's
trough of $1.5603, its lowest since late January. Downside
resistance was seen around $1.5524, the 61.8 percent retracement
of the early 2012 move from $1.5234 to just below $1.60.
Sterling was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5644, with
traders citing stops below $1.5590 and some Middle Eastern
demand around $1.5600.
"If (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke is not particularly dovish
we will see stronger downside in cable," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
The dollar has rallied broadly against most currencies
including sterling in recent sessions as traders expected better
U.S. economic data would reduce the chance of more monetary
stimulus, which tends to weigh on a currency.
Foley said concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and
worries Portugal could be the next sovereign to come under
pressure after Greece secured a debt swap last week were also
adding to dollar strength.
"All of that is contributing to people being reluctant to
push euro/dollar higher and that is very well correlated to
cable right now," she said.
The euro dipped 0.2 percent against the pound to
83.91 pence, having hit a two-week high of 84.24 pence earlier.
Market players said euro strength had been driven by sterling's
weakness against the dollar, but euro zone concerns meant the
single currency may start to struggle.
UK trade data, due at 0930 GMT, could add to pressure on
sterling if the deficit increases as forecast, but analysts said
the market was unlikely to react strongly.
"Today's UK trade balance for goods is expected to widen
further, but will unlikely have much impact on GBP in the
absence of a large surprise," Lloyds analysts said in a note.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)