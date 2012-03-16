* Sterling up 0.1 pct on day at $1.5727
* Dollar rally subsides but US inflation data may provide
boost
* Sterling near 4-week high versus euro
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 16 Sterling edged higher
against the dollar on Friday as a rally in greenback which has
been fueled by rising US Treasury yields eased and the effects
of another downgrade threat to the UK's sovereign rating petered
out.
A lack of UK data left the pound susceptible to swings in
other major currencies, with U.S. inflation data seen as a
potential catalyst for further dollar strength.
Sterling was up around 0.1 percent for the day
against the dollar at $1.5727. It was well above a 7-week low of
$1.5603 hit at the beginning of the week after strong employment
data in the U.S. boosted the dollar broadly.
"Since that U.S. jobs data sentiment has changed towards the
dollar against the other G4 currencies, that is to say sterling,
the euro and the yen," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist
at RBS.
"If U.S. CPI provides an upside surprise today it will
further support U.S. rates and suggest that the positive U.S.
dollar theme is here to stay," she added.
Traders reported offers in the $1.5740/50 area with
stop-loss buy orders lurking above, while technical analysts
highlighted resistance from the 21-day moving average at
$1.5786.
The outlook for the UK economy remains uncertain with growth
expected to stay sluggish, keeping the focus on whether the Bank
of England will need to provide further stimulus through
additional quantitative easing, a potential negative for the
pound.
A weak picture for the economy has made investors cautious
over holding sterling. It took a slight hit after ratings agency
Fitch joined Moody's in placing the UK's AAA sovereign rating on
negative watch on Wednesday, but strategists said a downgrade
may not have a lasting impact.
"Everything is relative and given that we no longer live in
a AAA world, any potential downgrade for the UK should have a
negligible impact upon borrowing costs," said Commerzbank in a
note.
The euro was down around 0.2 percent versus
sterling at 83.05 pence, not far from a 4-week low of 82.955 hit
earlier in the week, but traders said scope for further sterling
gains in the near-term were limited.
"The euro zone is slightly out of focus for now and our
traders think the euro will trade in an 82.90-83.40 range
against the pound today," said Dudani.
