* Sterling stays near 20-month high vs weak euro
* UK public finances data due at 0830 GMT
* Market focused on Dutch debt sale, UK GDP on Weds
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 24 Sterling stayed close to a
20-month high against the euro on Tuesday and was seen poised
for more gains as political uncertainty in the Netherlands and
France prompted investors to shun the common currency.
A Dutch debt auction was also in focus.
The pound has performed strongly in recent days on the back
of data showing an improvement in the UK economy and with
dimming expectations that the Bank of England will opt for a
further bout of asset-buying quantitative easing.
This comes against the backdrop of growing worries the
economic outlook for the euro zone and about worsening debt
problems in peripheral countries, especially Spain. Many
analysts see sterling gaining further towards 80 pence per euro.
The euro traded at 81.59 pence, hovering just
above a low of 81.49 pence hit on Monday, its weakest since
August 2010.
Further falls would see it target the June 2010 low of 80.67
pence, below which would mark levels not seen since the
aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
"We continue to like sterling and see euro/sterling falling
to 80 pence in the medium term," said Lauren Rosborough,
currency strategist at Societe Generale.
UK public finances data due at 0830 GMT will be watched
closely, though analysts said it may need a number that is much
stronger or weaker than expected for the market to react.
The market's focus will be on Wednesday's first estimate to
UK first quarter gross domestic product, which will show whether
the economy avoided a technical recession after a contraction in
the fourth quarter.
It is expected to show the economy grew a modest 0.1 percent
after the economy shrank 0.3 percent in the final quarter of
2011.
The market will also watch for a Dutch sale of two- and
25-year bonds on Tuesday after the country's governing coalition
collapsed after failing to agree budget cuts.
Buoyed by its gains against the euro, sterling's
trade-weighted index matched Monday's high of 83.2, its
highest level since August 2009, Bank of England data showed.
Against the dollar sterling edged up 0.1 percent to
$1.6136, near a high of $1.6155 hit on Monday, its strongest in
nearly six months.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)