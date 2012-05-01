* Sterling off multi-month highs vs dollar, euro
* Caution before UK manufacturing PMI at 0828 GMT
* Weaker-than-forecast number could dampen pound's appeal
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 1 Sterling came off multi-month
highs on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of a survey on
UK manufacturing activity which follows an unexpected
contraction in the economy in the first quarter.
Most European markets were closed, limiting volumes
particularly on trade against the euro, which was up
0.15 percent at 81.69 pence, recovering from a 22-month low of
81.23 pence hit on Monday.
The manufacturing PMI for April, due at 0828 GMT, is
forecast to fall to 51.5 from 52.1 in March, although this would
still leave it well above the 50 level that marks expansion in
the sector.
The data is significant because the strength of the more
forward-looking purchasing managers' surveys recently has
contrasted with weakness in some of the official data.
This has helped keep sterling popular as an alternative to
the ailing euro and a stronger-than-forecast reading would
reinforce the view that first quarter GDP could be revised up
and push sterling back towards Monday's more than two-and-a-half
year peaks on a trade-weighted basis.
A weak number, however, could reignite concerns about the
fragility of a UK economy which has high levels of debt and has
strong trade links to a troubled euro zone, dampening some of
the recent enthusiasm for the pound.
"Clearly this PMI number is significant as it will give a
steer as to whether the disconnect between the survey data and
the official data is as wide as has been assumed recently," said
Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
"The risk is that it will be a weaker rather than a stronger
number given the underlying backdrop of the troubles in the euro
zone which could mean businesses clamped down on investment and
I would prefer to go into the number short of cable
(sterling/dollar)."
The pound was down 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.6220, off an eight-month high of $1.6304 hit on Monday.
This helped push sterling's trade-weighted index down to
83.2, off a high of 83.6 hit the previous day, its strongest
since August 2009.
CIBC's Stretch said sterling above $1.63 looked overvalued
and due for a retracement. Against the euro, however, he said
sterling's falls could be limited as investors may be minded to
sell any rallies in the common currency due to debt problems and
political uncertainty facing the euro zone.
The pound's next target against the single currency is the
June 2010 high of 80.67 pence. Beyond there would take it to
levels not seen since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers'
collapse in autumn 2008.
Sterling has performed well since April's Bank of England
policy minutes reduced speculation of further increases in the
bank's asset purchase programme, which currently stands at 325
billion pounds.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)