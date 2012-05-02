* Sterling steadies vs dlr after Tuesday's weak
manufacturing PMI
* Data raising questions over recent sterling rally
* UK construction PMI due 0830 GMT
LONDON, May 2 Sterling steadied against the
dollar and edged closer to a 22-month high against the euro on
Wednesday, but looked vulnerable to a pullback if UK
construction data later in the session casts doubts over the
health of the economy.
Construction PMI data for April, due at 0830 GMT, is
expected to drop from the previous month to 54.0 but remain
above the 50 level that divides contraction from expansion.
It comes after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data on
Tuesday highlighted fragility in the economy and pushed sterling
away from multi-month highs against a basket of currencies.
The pound was last close to flat on the day at
$1.6221, within sight of an eight-month peak of $1.6304 hit on
Monday. Trade-weighted sterling was at 83.4, close to
this week's high of 83.6, the highest level since August 2009.
"If we get a weak PMI number then people will worry services
sector numbers will be weak as well and that may lead to some
profit-taking in sterling," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
The dominant services sector PMI is due on Thursday, but
Wednesday's construction PMI will also be watched closely given
a slump in construction output was one reason behind the
economy's contraction in the first quarter.
However, more upbeat business surveys have prompted
economists and the Bank of England to voice doubts about the
quality of the official data, particularly for construction.
Investors have largely shrugged off the drop in UK GDP as
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and speculation about
more quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve have
fuelled demand for the pound.
Persistently high UK inflation has also supported sterling
by prompting investors to pare back bets the Bank of England
will loosen policy any further.
"The market is still embracing recent comments from BoE
speakers who are worried about the stickiness of inflation,"
said RBS's Robson.
The euro fell 0.15 percent against sterling to
81.49 pence, near Monday's trough of 81.23 pence. Traders cited
stop loss sell orders below 81.20 pence.
Citibank's CitiFX Wire reported selling by macro funds, but
said some market players were cautious about trying to push the
euro aggressively lower in the near-term.
"Even though traders have been calling for an eventual move
towards 80.00 pence for the time being they prefer to stay on
the sidelines and short around the 82.20 pence level," CitiFX
Wire said in a note.
