By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 8 Sterling hovered within sight of a
3-1/2 year peak against the euro on Tuesday as political
uncertainty in Greece cast doubt on the viability of austerity
plans aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
Strategists said the pound could extend gains in the
near-term if politicians failed to form a new Greek government
following a shock election result that called into question the
terms of the country's international bailout.
But sterling may come under pressure if debt contagion and
economic slowdown in the euro zone started to affect the UK
economy and fuel speculation the Bank of England could extend
its asset purchase programme to boost growth.
The euro was last steady on the day against
sterling at 80.63 pence. It hit a trough of 80.37 pence on
Monday following the Greek election, its lowest level since
November 2008. Traders said they would be looking to sell any
rallies in the euro towards 81 pence.
The fall in the euro pushed the trade-weighted sterling
index to 83.9, a 33-month high.
"Our view is that euro/sterling will move very gradually to
the downside, but the more acute the problems are in Europe the
more likely it is we are going to see a negative impact on the
UK economy as well," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
The BoE is expected to keep interest rates on hold and the
quantitative easing total at 325 billion when it meets later
this week. Although the UK is in recession, market players
expect the risks associated with persistently sticky inflation
to prevent the bank easing policy further for now.
Quantitative easing, which involves printing money to
stimulate growth, tends to weigh on a currency and sterling
could come under pressure if market players start to bet
policymakers will restart the programme in coming months.
"If developments in Europe continue to deteriorate the focus
would shift back to the downside risks to growth and it would
not be too long before the BoE restarts QE. That would help
support euro/sterling, albeit at a lower level," said Hardman,
who had a 12-month euro forecast of 77 pence.
As well as uncertainty in Greece, investors were concerned
about whether new French President Francois Hollande's focus on
growth would clash with Germany's insistence on fiscal
austerity.
The pound slipped 0.2 percent against the safe-
haven dollar to $1.6153, closely tracking moves in the euro
versus the dollar.
"With risks the Bank could announce additional asset
purchases, this could weigh on GBP (sterling) performance but
with pressures from Europe, sterling will likely remain
resilient," Lloyds analysts said in a note.
