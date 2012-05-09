* Pound near 3-1/2 year high vs euro hit overnight
* Trade-weighted sterling at strongest since August 2009
* Further gains likely as euro zone worries grow
* But weak retail sales dent sentiment before BoE meeting
LONDON, May 9 Sterling hovered just shy of an
earlier 3-1/2 year high against the euro on Wednesday as euro
zone political and economic worries encouraged investors to buy
the currency, buoying its trade-weighted index to its highest
since August 2009.
Most analysts expect the pound to continue to gain as
concerns grow that political uncertainty in Greece and a French
leadership change may undermine austerity plans key to tackling
the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro traded at 80.44 pence, just above a low
of 80.35 pence hit in Asian trade, its weakest since November
2008.
This pushed sterling's trade-weighted index up to 84.0
, Bank of England data showed. The pound's rate against
the euro makes up around 50 percent of this index.
"This is primarily a safe-haven story. As long as concerns
remain about Greece sterling will remain supported," said Adrian
Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.
However, traders cited options barriers at 80.25 pence per
euro and at the psychological 80.00 pence level which may slow
the pound's gains.
And although investors' focus was on developments in the
euro zone, a survey showing British retail sales posted their
biggest fall in more than a year last month marginally dampened
sentiment towards the pound.
Analysts said this could make some investors wary before a
Bank of England decision on Thursday.
Although most economists expect policymakers will leave
their asset purchasing target under their quantitative easing
programme unchanged due to inflation concerns, a minority see a
chance they will opt for another increase.
This could weigh on sterling, particularly against the U.S.
dollar, which has gained across the board as investors have
shunned riskier assets due to the problems in the euro zone.
The pound was steady at $1.6155, not far from a
two-week low of $1.6115 hit on Monday.
"We do not expect it but there is a small risk of the BoE
doing more QE and sterling could come under pressure before the
decision," Lloyds' Schmidt said.
The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday that
like-for-like retail sales plunged by 3.3 percent in value terms
compared to April 2011. Another survey showed growth in the
number of people placed in permanent jobs in Britain slowed.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Stephen Nisbet)