* Sterling rises to 3-1/2 year high of 80.01 pence vs euro
* Potential test of 80.00 pence after BoE decision
* BoE rate and QE total decision 1100 GMT
* Industrial, manufacturing output data 0830 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 10 Sterling hit a new 3-1/2 year
high against the euro on Thursday on concerns about political
deadlock in Greece, with further gains likely if the Bank of
England keeps its quantitative easing programme unchanged later
in the session.
Most investors expect policymakers to keep rates on hold and
the QE total unchanged at 325 billion pounds, although some
market players saw a slight risk of the asset purchase programme
being extended.
Strategists said some investors would be wary of buying
sterling ahead of the BoE decision at 1100 GMT. but the pound
had the potential to rally afterwards if QE were left as is.
The euro slumped to 80.01 pence in Asian trade,
its lowest level since November 2008, with traders citing
selling by a U.S. bank. Demand for the common currency ahead of
a reported hefty options barrier at 80.00 pence checked losses.
Gains against the euro pushed trade-weighted sterling
to a near three-year peak of 84.1, according to BoE data. The
pound was steady against the dollar at $1.6135 after
hitting a two-week low of $1.6067 on Wednesday.
"There might be a little bit of position-squaring ahead of
the BoE release. The likelihood of tightening is zero, the
likelihood of easing is around 10-15 percent and so you tend to
square your positions if you have been long at this point," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
Market players will also focus on manufacturing and
industrial output data for March at 0830 GMT. Maher said the
market would be hoping for better figures after a shock 2.3 per
cent year-on-year fall the previous month, but consensus
forecasts were for further deterioration, a fall of 2.6 percent,
which could knock the pound.
Sterling has retreated from an eight-month high of $1.6304
hit last week after a string of weaker-than-expected UK data
clouded the economic outlook and raised speculation the BoE may
opt for more QE later in the year, even if it holds in May.
"There's been talk of more action from the MPC and as with
the Fed, it would not take much more economic weakness to
trigger a move," said Societe Generale strategists in a note.
"But inaction today could be enough to see euro/sterling
test or break 80 pence for the first time since November 2008.
Euro/sterling has been a far easier euro short than any other of
late."
Concerns that political uncertainty in Greece could trigger
a default and the country's exit from the euro zone were
expected to keep the common currency under broad selling
pressure.
The threat contagion also loomed over other euro zone
countries, with Spanish bond yields rising above 6 percent as
Madrid's took over Bankia, the country's fourth biggest bank, in
an attempt to support the banking sector.
(Additional reporting by Philip Baillie; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)