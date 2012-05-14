* Sterling slips 0.1 pct to new 3-week low vs dlr
* Outlook for euro weakened on Greek euro exit fears
* Investors eye BoE quarterly inflation report
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, May 14 Sterling hit a three-week low
against the dollar on Monday as political deadlock in Greece
curbed investor appetite for risk and fed safe-haven demand for
the greenback.
Against the euro the pound traded just below 3-1/2 year
highs reached last week. Analysts expect sterling to make
further gains as a safe bet relative to the common currency,
which struggled on fears Greece may default if its politicians
fail to form a government in time to negotiate the country's
next aid tranche.
The pound fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.6051.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to 80.16 pence,
hovering above a 3-1/2-year low of 79.95 pence hit last week.
"Sterling... benefits from the fact that there is no
immediate crisis (in the UK). With the euro continuing to be
under pressure and everyone long of dollars, it will continue to
benefit," said Mark Oswald FX and rates strategist at Monument
Securities.
A troubled political climate in the euro zone could extend
the euro's slide against the pound ahead of a meeting on Monday
evening between the Greek president Karolos Papoulias and the
country's political leaders.
The next focus for investors will be the Bank of England's
quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, in which the central
bank will give its latest UK growth and inflation forecasts.
"The (BoE) report is going to say stagflation rules. The
market may be underestimating where the bank will be forecasting
CPI at the end of this year, and it will clearly revise its GDP
forecasts down," Oswald said.
Some analysts expect the BoE to take a more dovish stance on
the economy. The central bank is expected to maintain loose
monetary policy and low interest rates for some time given euro
zone concerns and recession, although policymakers were also
likely to be focused on persistently high inflation.
"After last week's expected pause in quantitative easing, we
look to the inflation report for signs that the BoE does indeed
see inflation creeping up," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a
note.
"While a large upwards move could see a large shift in
sterling, a moderate increase in inflation expectations is
likely priced in."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)