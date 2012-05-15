* Sterling falls against euro after German GDP data
* Pound hovers near 3-1/2 year high vs common currency
* Investors eye trade data, BoE quarterly inflation report
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, May 15 Sterling dipped against the euro
on Tuesday after better-than-expected German growth data, but
stayed close to a 3-1/2 year high as political stalemate in
Greece checked demand for the common currency.
Surprisingly strong economic growth in Germany relieved some
pressure on the euro, which hit its lowest since November 2008
against the pound on Monday as Greek political parties' failure
to agree on a new government left market players fretting the
country may exit the euro zone.
Investors were also looking ahead to UK trade data at 0830
GMT, which was forecast to show the trade deficit shrinking
slightly, although analysts said movements in sterling would be
dominated by events in the euro zone.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent at 79.93 pence,
paring losses from Monday when it sank to a 3-1/2 year low of
79.63 pence.
Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.6097.
"We are in quite a risky environment at the moment given
what is happening in Greece...so sterling has almost become a
safe haven," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 research at Standard
Bank.
Analysts expected the euro to slide further under pressure
from the Greek political crisis, which could see its bailout
plan scrapped and the country forced to leave the euro zone,
although the bloc's finance ministers dismissed on Monday
evening talk of a Greek exit.
"Today we backed up a little bit with the German GDP coming
through a little firmer than expectations but I don't see that
as a game changer. Our longer term target is 75 pence over the
next year," Standard Bank's Barrow said.
The next focus for investors will be the Bank of England's
quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, in which the central
bank will give its latest UK growth and inflation forecasts.
