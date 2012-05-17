* Sterling falls to lowest since mid-April vs dollar
* Risk aversion may see pound ebb vs dollar, rise vs euro
* Dovish BoE, QE speculation likely to weigh on GBP/USD
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 17 Sterling hit a one-month low
against the dollar on Thursday as concerns about Greece ditching
the euro boosted demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency, with
investors also wary of the pound after the Bank of England cut
UK growth forecasts.
The pound looked likely to edge higher against the euro,
however, and could test a 3-1/2 year high if the political
turmoil in Greece further fuels demand for alternatives to the
common currency.
Greece faces fresh elections on June 17 that could see
parties opposed to austerity take power and, in a further blow
to investor confidence, the European Central Bank halted
liquidity operations with some Greek banks because they are
severely undercapitalised.
The pound dipped around 0.1 percent against the
dollar to $1.5887, its lowest level since mid-April. Support was
seen around $1.5827 where sterling's 100- and 200-day moving
averages converged, while traders reported an options expiry at
$1.5930.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to 80.01 pence but
remained within sight of the 3-1/2 year trough of 79.50 pence
hit on Wednesday.
"Sterling is going to come under pressure against the
dollar, which will continue to be the ultimate safe haven in the
current environment," said Ian Stannard, European head of FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"Euro/sterling will see more of an edge lower than a sharp
move, but overall euro weakness will remain very much intact."
Many analysts said sterling would continue to fall versus
the dollar after the BoE's Inflation Report on Wednesday painted
a gloomy outlook for the UK economy and left the door open for
another round of asset buying.
Policymakers warned of risks to the UK from the euro zone
crisis and downgraded medium-term inflation forecasts, which
could be used to justify printing extra money to buy bonds.
"Overall the report reinforces our view that the asset
programme will likely be resumed by the summer. In these
circumstances, the pound should begin to trade on a softer
footing," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi said in a note.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)