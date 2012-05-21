* Sterling hits lowest level since Greek elections vs euro
* Traders cite squeeze on bearish euro positions
* Euro recovery may be short-lived, outlook still bleak
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 21 Sterling hit a two-week low
against the euro on Monday as investors cut some of their
extreme bearish positions in the common currency, although the
pound's pull-back was expected to be limited by the gloomy
outlook for the euro zone.
IMM positioning data showed net euro short positions - bets
the currency would fall - hit a record high of 173,869 contracts
in the week ending May 15. Investors appeared to be unwinding
some of those bearish bets as the common currency crept higher,
adding to euro strength.
The shared currency was last flat on the day at
80.76 pence, having climbed to a two-week peak of 80.89 pence
earlier in the session.
Traders said there was strong resistance around 80.90 pence,
the level hit on May 7 when the euro fell sharply and resumed
trading after the Greek election weekend with a price gap.
"Our spot desk are saying it's a bit of a short squeeze. It
looks like the euro is consolidating to some extent," said
Lauren Rosborough, senior FX strategist at Societe Generale.
Sterling had rallied against the euro in recent weeks as
investors concerned about political turmoil in Greece and
fragility in the Spanish banking sector bought the pound as a
relative safe haven.
But a more dovish-than-expected Bank of England inflation
report last week, that warned of the risk to the UK growth from
the euro zone crisis and left the door open for another round of
quantitative easing, has curbed some demand for the pound.
"If we get some form of contagion (in the euro zone)
sterling will benefit from that relative to Europe, but the UK
economy will also be affected. It's a bit of a double-edged
sword," said Rosborough.
With no UK data scheduled for Monday, sterling looked set to
take direction from moves in the euro versus the dollar. The
pound was steady against the greenback at $1.5825.
Later in the week inflation and retail sales data, and
minutes from the BoE's May policy meeting, will come into focus
for clues on whether policymakers may opt for another round of
monetary stimulus to boost growth.
"While sentiment towards the euro will likely remain soft,
extreme short positioning and possible softer releases from the
UK this week could see euro/sterling edge higher," Lloyds
analysts said in a note.
Citi FX Wire said the recovery in the euro may be
short-lived, however, and traders were looking to refresh euro
short position if the cross climbed to 81.00-20 pence.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)