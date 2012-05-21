* Sterling hits lowest level since Greek elections vs euro

* Traders cite squeeze on bearish euro positions

* Euro recovery may be short-lived, outlook still bleak

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 21 Sterling hit a two-week low against the euro on Monday as investors cut some of their extreme bearish positions in the common currency, although the pound's pull-back was expected to be limited by the gloomy outlook for the euro zone.

IMM positioning data showed net euro short positions - bets the currency would fall - hit a record high of 173,869 contracts in the week ending May 15. Investors appeared to be unwinding some of those bearish bets as the common currency crept higher, adding to euro strength.

The shared currency was last flat on the day at 80.76 pence, having climbed to a two-week peak of 80.89 pence earlier in the session.

Traders said there was strong resistance around 80.90 pence, the level hit on May 7 when the euro fell sharply and resumed trading after the Greek election weekend with a price gap.

"Our spot desk are saying it's a bit of a short squeeze. It looks like the euro is consolidating to some extent," said Lauren Rosborough, senior FX strategist at Societe Generale.

Sterling had rallied against the euro in recent weeks as investors concerned about political turmoil in Greece and fragility in the Spanish banking sector bought the pound as a relative safe haven.

But a more dovish-than-expected Bank of England inflation report last week, that warned of the risk to the UK growth from the euro zone crisis and left the door open for another round of quantitative easing, has curbed some demand for the pound.

"If we get some form of contagion (in the euro zone) sterling will benefit from that relative to Europe, but the UK economy will also be affected. It's a bit of a double-edged sword," said Rosborough.

With no UK data scheduled for Monday, sterling looked set to take direction from moves in the euro versus the dollar. The pound was steady against the greenback at $1.5825.

Later in the week inflation and retail sales data, and minutes from the BoE's May policy meeting, will come into focus for clues on whether policymakers may opt for another round of monetary stimulus to boost growth.

"While sentiment towards the euro will likely remain soft, extreme short positioning and possible softer releases from the UK this week could see euro/sterling edge higher," Lloyds analysts said in a note.

Citi FX Wire said the recovery in the euro may be short-lived, however, and traders were looking to refresh euro short position if the cross climbed to 81.00-20 pence. (Editing by Toby Chopra)