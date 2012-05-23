* Sterling dips vs dollar ahead of BoE minutes
* Pound may fall if more MPC members call for QE
* Retail sales data at 0830 GMT expected to show decline
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 23 Sterling dipped against the
dollar on Wednesday and looked vulnerable to the release of
minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting, that
could show policymakers are leaning towards more stimulus to
boost UK growth.
Retail sales data for April, due at the same time as the BoE
minutes at 0830 GMT, is expected to weaken from the previous
month and could add to speculation of another round of asset
purchases later in the year.
Last month David Miles was the only policymaker on the
nine-man committee to vote for more quantitative easing. If the
minutes show his looser policy stance gaining support the pound
could break below a recent two-month low against the dollar.
It was expected to hold firm against the euro given concerns
about a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.
Sterling, also called cable, fell 0.1 percent on
the day versus the dollar to $1.5743, near last week's trough of
$1.5732, which was the lowest level since mid-March. Traders
reported supporting bids from an Asian central bank.
"If the vote is 7-2 (in favour of keeping QE unchanged) we
would look for cable to come lower," said Sara Yates, currency
strategist at Barclays Capital.
"If we get a vote of 8-1 there is room for cable to recover
slightly versus the dollar but I would look to fade any rally.
Without any concrete progress on the euro area I would favour
selling sterling and the euro against the dollar."
Yates said the market would also be looking for
clarification on why the BoE halted the QE programme in May yet
forecast medium-term inflation would be below the 2 percent
target in last week's Inflation Report.
Quantitative easing, which is potentially inflationary,
involves printing cash to buy bonds and boost growth and tends
to crimp demand for a currency.
The euro was steady against the pound at 80.49
pence, having hit to a two-week high of 81.02 pence on Tuesday.
The common currency was knocked lower during Tuesday's New
York trading session after a news wire quoted former Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos as saying preparations for a Greek exit
were being considered.
European Union leaders meet later in the day, although
market players were sceptical they could make much progress in
tackling the debt crisis that also threatens to engulf Spain.
"We still like short euro/sterling positions given the
events out of the euro zone. We look for better entry
opportunities to sell euro/sterling," BNP Paribas analysts said
in a note.
